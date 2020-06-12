Yanlord records 18.92b yuan in property presales for first 5 months of 2020

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
CHINESE property developer Yanlord Land Group recorded 18.92 billion yuan (S$3.71 billion) in total contracted presales from residential units, commercial units and car parks for the first five months of the year, a 68.4 per cent increase over last year, it said in a bourse...
