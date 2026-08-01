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Yen surges to lower 157 versus US dollar, Japan authorities step in

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Published Sat, Aug 1, 2026 · 11:18 AM
    • A notepad in front of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with a to-do list indicating US purchases of US$5 billion to US$10 billion worth of yen.
    • A notepad in front of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with a to-do list indicating US purchases of US$5 billion to US$10 billion worth of yen. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [TOKYO] The yen briefly surged to the lower 157 level against the US dollar in New York on Friday (Jul 31), with Japanese government sources confirming a yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention by currency authorities.

    Trading at 157.24 per US dollar for a brief span, the yen hit its strongest level since mid-May.

    Reuters reported a photo taken during a meeting of US President Donald Trump’s Cabinet showed a to-do list in front of US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicating US purchases of US$5 billion to US$10 billion worth of yen.

    The photo, taken over Bessent’s shoulder by a Reuters photographer, shows a Camp David notepad with “To Do” underlined followed by “Buy Japanese Yen (JPY) $5-10 bil”.

    Japanese authorities stepped in again, after the yen soared to the 157 range against the greenback on Thursday, gaining almost five yen from nearly four-decade lows, a move later confirmed by market and government sources as the result of a massive currency intervention by Japan.

    The US Treasury also intervened in the market on Friday, with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York selling euros to buy yen on behalf of the Treasury, the Financial Times reported, marking the first joint efforts by Tokyo and Washington to support the Japanese currency via outright purchases in nearly 30 years.

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    Japanese Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama declined to comment earlier on Friday on whether Japanese authorities had intervened but told reporters, “We are always acting with vigilance.” REUTERS

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