You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yeo Hiap Seng unit served three writs of summons by former distributors

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 8:52 AM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

BEVERAGE player Yeo Hiap Seng's wholly-owned indirect subsidiary in Malaysia has been served with three writs of summons from former distributors for about RM13.7 million (S$4.5 million) in total claims.

The writs were filed in the High Court of Malaya at Shah Alam by Sengjaya Gains, Sengjaya Marketing and Sengjaya Gains (KL). Each of their non-exclusive agreements had been terminated, Yeo Hiap Seng said in a bourse filing on Monday night.

The plaintiffs are seeking declaratory reliefs on the termination of their respective agreements, refunds of the security deposits paid and for general, special, exemplary and aggravated damages.

The subsidiary - Yeo Hiap Seng Trading Sdn Bhd (YHS Trading) - disputes the actions and has appointed solicitors to enter appearance to vigorously defend the actions on the advice that the basis for the actions is wholly groundless and without any merit whatsoever.

YHS Trading has similarly taken advice for the recovery of the sums owed by the former distributors, arising from the latter's alleged breaches of their respective agreements.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Yeo Hiap Seng said the actions are not expected to have any material impact on the group's sales, although the recovery of sums owed by the former distributors may be impaired for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020.

It said it is assessing the situation and will make further announcements as appropriate on any material developments.

Shares of mainboard-listed Yeo Hiap Seng closed flat at S$0.78 on Monday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 08:50 AM
Technology

Apple adding privacy fact labels to App Store items

[SAN FRANCISCO] Apple on Monday began adding labels that reveal what user data is gathered by games, chat or other...

Dec 15, 2020 08:48 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian banks better prepared for crisis than in 2008: RBA

[SYDNEY] Australian banks are better prepared to deal with an economic downturn than they were prior to the 2008/09...

Dec 15, 2020 08:45 AM
Government & Economy

Reserve Bank of Australia sees lowering unemployment as national priority

[SYDNEY] Australia's labour market is recovering faster than expected, thanks to an easing in coronavirus...

Dec 15, 2020 08:40 AM
Technology

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

[LONDON] Facebook, Twitter and TikTok face fines of up to 10 per cent of turnover if they fail to remove and limit...

Dec 15, 2020 08:36 AM
Technology

US FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal data

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from Facebook, Twitter and other social media and...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Phase 3 of Covid-19 reopening starts Dec 28, groups of up to 8 allowed to gather

Hin Leong's Lim family, BP sued for US$313m on oil deals

Soilbuild Group chairman, Blackstone to take Soilbuild Reit private at S$0.55 per unit

Over S$1b to secure enough vaccines by Q3 2021; all citizens, long-term residents to get free vaccinations

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for