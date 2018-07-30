You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yinda Infocomm's net loss narrows to S$2.4 million in FY 2018

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 7:36 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CATALIST-LISTED Yinda Infocomm saw its net loss narrow to S$2.4 million for the year ended May 31, from a net loss of S$4.3 million the previous financial year, the firm announced on Monday after the market closed.

Revenue for the year rose 17.3 per cent to S$16.7 million from S$14.2 million, due mainly to higher revenue contribution from in-building construction projects and telecommunications implementation projects.

However, gross profit fell 21.9 per cent to S$2.6 million due to increased cost of sales. Gross profit margins in Thailand and the Philippines remained fairly constant, but fell in Singapore due to increased competitiveness, tougher market conditions and higher investment costs in labour.

Loss per share was 1.6 Singapore cents, compared to a loss of 2.84 Singapore cents per share in the preceding financial year.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In its results release, Yinda said it is "actively taking steps to manage its costs and streamline its business processes so as to achieve cost and operational optimisation". It will continue to focus on existing customers in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines while exploring new markets.

"The change in controlling shareholders of the company will also bring a fresh perspective on the group’s business and introduction of new customers, and help the group in its business strategy to stay relevant amidst the current economic uncertainties," said Yinda. Parent company Shanghai Yinda Science and Technology Industrial Co took over Yinda, formerly called CMC Infocomm, in 2017.

Companies & Markets

Ascendas Reit's Q1 DPU drops 1.2%; net property income rises 3.8%

Top Glove's applications for injunctions against Adventa directors dismissed

AnnAik to build and operate S$13m yuan wastewater treatment plant

AEM Q2 net profit up 15.6% to S$9.5m

MNACT Q1 DPU edges up to 1.88 cents

Sheng Siong Q2 net profit up 6.4% to S$17.1m

Editor's Choice

BP_Jakarta_300718_2.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

More capital outflows from emerging Asia expected in H2

BT_20180730_ANGTING30_3514833.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Technology

Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career

BP_Daintree_300718_7.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch

Most Read

1 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
2 Ultra-long haul flights take off
3 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
4 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
5 Court gives go-ahead for Albracca en bloc sale
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo prices gain at slower 0.7% pace in June: NUS index

BP_SGcondo_300718_79.jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

2018 UOB Car Loan Launch1 (1).jpg
Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service

Jul 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening