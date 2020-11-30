You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yoma Land to develop suburban offices, more apartments in Yangon

Mon, Nov 30, 2020 - 8:54 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

MYANMAR-FOCUSED conglomerate Yoma Strategic Holdings' real estate arm, Yoma Land, plans to develop its first suburban commercial property at StarCity, and a second residential project under the City Loft brand in another part of Yangon.

The City Loft brand was first launched in November 2018 at StarCity, one of Yoma Land's flagship developments in the east of Yangon.

The two new projects are in line with Yoma Strategic's mission to deliver a "sustainable urban lifestyle and vibrant master planned communities", Yoma Strategic said on Monday.

The apartments at StarCity cater to the "underserved" middle-income population in Yangon, the company added. It said CityLoft @ StarCity continued to attract buying interest from first-time home buyers due to its "competitive price point paired with mortgage repayment terms of up to 25 years".

As such, Yoma Land saw a need to develop a second City Loft project in another part of the city "to bring work closer to home" for potential buyers.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Yoma Land is in the process of procuring the second City Loft site in a "well-developed township". The project is expected to house more than 3,000 units with communal, recreational and commercial areas, subject to finalisation.

Separately, Yoma Land intends to expand the development plan for StarCity.

To this end, it will develop its first suburban commercial workspace called Star Hub, to provide long-term, community-driven solutions for people to work and live in closer proximity.

The first phase of the Star Hub development will likely comprise a low-rise office facility that can yield a gross floor area of about 290,000 square feet upon its targeted completion at the end of 2021.

The project has received long-term leasing commitments from "prominent technology and financial services companies for more than 50 per cent of the office space", Yoma Strategic noted.

Serge Pun, executive chairman of Yoma Strategic, said: "With the pandemic, the importance of the environment where you live, work or invest has been magnified significantly. Whilst we expect the economy to bounce back from the effects of Covid-19, we take a long-term view of market trends and will continue to develop communities that reap the benefits of long-term investment."

The targeted sites for both projects are not part of Yoma Strategic's existing landbanks.

Over the weekend, Yoma Strategic announced that its full-year net loss had widened to US$60.5 million, from US$36.9 million a year ago. This comes amid a higher share of losses of joint ventures, an increase in the cost of sales, administrative expenses, as well as income tax expenses.

Yoma Strategic has businesses in real estate, food and beverage, automotive, financial services, as well as investments.

The mainboard-listed counter closed flat at 30.5 Singapore cents on Friday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 30, 2020 08:58 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UOB, Sabana Reit, ESR-Reit, Yoma Strategic, BRC Asia

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Monday.

Nov 30, 2020 08:52 AM
Companies & Markets

No Signboard full-year loss widens to S$9.8m on lower revenue

CATALIST-LISTED food and beverage group No Signboard Holdings sank deeper into the red for the financial year ended...

Nov 30, 2020 08:50 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares eye record monthly gain on vaccine cheer, rebound hopes

[BENGALURU] Australian shares opened higher on Monday, and were on track to post their biggest monthly gain, as...

Nov 30, 2020 08:48 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Oct factory output rises for fifth month, retail sales jump

[TOKYO] Japan's industrial output rose for the fifth straight month in October, fuelled by stronger machinery and...

Nov 30, 2020 08:25 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Shares open higher on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo shares opened higher on Monday, maintaining the momentum after global rallies fuelled by robust risk...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Over 90% of The Landmark units launched sold on first day

Yoma Strategic sinks deeper into the red with US$60.5m full-year net loss

UK's sole hydrogen car maker bets on green revolution

Eight new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; one in the community

First Reit to restructure Lippo Karawaci's master lease agreements

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for