You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yoma Strategic tie-up extends online payment services in Myanmar

Tue, Feb 04, 2020 - 2:15 PM
rjng@sph.com.sg@NgRenJyeBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yoma Strategic Holdings' Myanmar-based joint venture (JV), Wave Money, is giving its customers in Myanmar access to merchants of payments platform 2C2P through a tie-up.

Some 17 million users of Wave Money's app, WavePay, will be able to pay for purchases from 2C2P's merchants through their mobile phones without having a bank account, 2C2P said in a press statement on Tuesday.

The merchants include airlines and major retailers in Myanmar and South-east Asia.

2C2P, which is dual-headquartered in Singapore and Bangkok, told The Business Times it expects to roll out its service to WavePay users in the next couple of months.

Initially, WavePay users will be able to pay for ticket purchases on regional airlines. The service will be rolled out progressively to other merchants on the platform, said 2C2P. 

SEE ALSO

KDDI to buy stake in convenience store chain Lawson for phone payment tie-up: Nikkei

Mobile financial services provider Wave Money is a JV of telco giant Telenor, Singapore sovereign wealth firm GIC-backed Yoma Bank, and Yoma Strategic Holdings.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that GIC and Norway’s Norfund AS had bought a 30 per cent stake in Myanmar’s Yoma Bank for 130 billion kyat (S$121.3 million).

Shares of Yoma Strategic were up S$0.005 or 1.6 per cent to S$0.315 as at 1.13pm on Tuesday.

BREAKING

Feb 4, 2020 02:02 PM
Companies & Markets

Hiap Seng to provide plant maintenance services for SRC refinery

HIAP Seng Engineering on Tuesday announced it has been awarded a three-year contract by Singapore Refining Company (...

Feb 4, 2020 01:26 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks: STI resumes Tuesday afternoon up 1.29% on day

SINGAPORE stocks resumed trading on Tuesday afternoon in positive territory, with the Straits Times Index up 1.29...

Feb 4, 2020 01:03 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese cities locked down far from coronavirus epicentre

[BEIJING] Two more cities in China's eastern province of Zhejiang have restricted the movement of residents over...

Feb 4, 2020 01:02 PM
Government & Economy

China opens coronavirus hospital built from scratch in under two weeks

[BEIJING] Coronavirus patients arrived on Tuesday at a Chinese field hospital built from scratch in under two weeks...

Feb 4, 2020 12:59 PM
Government & Economy

Australia's central bank keeps interest rates on hold

[SYDNEY] Australia's central bank on Tuesday kept interest rates on hold at a record low, despite expected economic...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly