Yoma Strategic’s H1 net loss narrows to US$5.7 million

Wave Money, one of Yoma Strategic's core businesses, is the first mobile financial services business that offers mobile payment solutions in Myanmar. PHOTO: YOMA STRATEGIC

[SINGAPORE] Yoma Strategic on Tuesday (Nov 11) posted a net loss for the first half-year ended September of US$5.7 million, which narrowed from US$9 million in the same period the prior year.

It translated to a loss per share (LPS) of US$0.0063 for the period, versus the previous year’s H1 LPS of US$0.0053.

This was despite higher revenue and stronger core profitability, said the group.

Revenue was up 19.3 per cent year on year at US$113.6 million, from US$95.2 million.

The higher revenue came on the back of strong consumer demand, an expanded operating platform, and additional Yankin Kyay Oh Group of Companies (YKKO) franchise fees driving growth, said Yoma Strategic.

Other factors included lower finance costs from reduced Baht-bond currency translation losses, which were partly offset by higher income tax from higher taxable earnings.

The group’s land development segment revenue increased 29.4 per cent year on year to US$68.5 million for H1 FY2026, from US$52.9 million. This was due to strong sales of Sandakuu, ARA and land plots at Pun Hlaing Estate in Myanmar.

Revenue for Yoma Land Services also rose 31.5 per cent on the year to US$4.8 million, from US$3.7 million.

As for the business’ food and beverage (F&B) segment, revenue gained 18.5 per cent year on year to US$18.1 million, from US$15.2 million.

YKKO is a restaurant chain with an over 30-year-history and a network of outlets in Myanmar and Thailand as at Mar 31.

Yoma Strategic’s F&B platform comprised 37 KFC and 42 YKKO restaurants in Myanmar, including five franchised YKKO outlets, as well as two YKKO outlets in Thailand.

Net gearing remained stable at 18.6 per cent as at Sep 30, compared with 18.7 per cent as at Sep 30, 2024.

Cash balances in H1 FY2026 increased year on year to US$30.9 million from US$19.4 million.

Operating cash flow rose to US$16.9 million in H1, up from US$6.8 million in H1 FY2025. The increase was mainly driven by collections from Yoma Land customers following sales of new and existing projects.

The group’s core businesses YKKO and Wave Money were acquired through business combinations. Wave Money is the first mobile financial services business that offers mobile payment solutions in Myanmar.

Shares of Yoma Strategic closed 2.4 per cent or S$0.002 higher at S$0.086 on Monday.