You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yongnam files notice of 3 straight years of losses; to hold AGM on June 29

Mon, Apr 13, 2020 - 8:12 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

STEELMAKER Yongnam Holdings on Monday gave notice that it recorded pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years.

This is based on its audited full-year consolidated accounts, the mainboard-listed firm said before the market opened.

As at April 9, 2020, its six-month daily average market cap stands at about S$73.2 million. 

Under the Singapore Exchange's listing rules, mainboard-listed companies will be placed on the watch list under the financial entry criteria if they record pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years and also fail to maintain an average daily market cap of at least S$40 million over the last six months.

Yongnam posted a net loss of S$53.1 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2019, widening from a net loss of S$51 million a year earlier. The higher loss came amid an impairment charge on a trade receivable, operational restructuring costs and loss on disposal of strutting assets.

SEE ALSO

Japan firms to join the world of online shareholder meetings

In a separate filing on Monday, the company said it will convene its annual general meeting on June 29 at 10am.

Yongnam shares closed flat at 8.8 Singapore cents on April 9. 

BREAKING NEWS

Apr 13, 2020 08:17 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Monday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investor sentiment heartened by rallies on Wall Street was offset by...

Apr 13, 2020 07:50 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil, equities slip as Opec+ cut fails to lift confidence

[TOKYO] Oil prices and US stock futures dipped in early Monday trade as a landmark agreement by Opec and its allies...

Apr 13, 2020 07:23 AM
Garage

Son’s US$2b guarantee at risk as virus hits SoftBank star

[TOKYO] Just nine months ago, Masayoshi Son publicly declared Ritesh Agarwal one of the star entrepreneurs backed by...

Apr 13, 2020 07:10 AM
Transport

Coronavirus delays analysis of downed Ukraine jet black boxes

[MONTREAL] Ottawa and other countries asked Tehran to delay downloading data on the black boxes from a downed...

Apr 13, 2020 07:06 AM
Transport

Virgin Galactic to run as a critical infrastructure business during pandemic

[BENGALURU] Billionaire Richard Branson's space tourism company Virgin Galactic Holdings will keep running as a...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.