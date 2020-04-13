Yongnam files notice of 3 straight years of losses; to hold AGM on June 29

STEELMAKER Yongnam Holdings on Monday gave notice that it recorded pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years.

This is based on its audited full-year consolidated accounts, the mainboard-listed firm said before the market opened.

As at April 9, 2020, its six-month daily average market cap stands at about S$73.2 million.

Under the Singapore Exchange's listing rules, mainboard-listed companies will be placed on the watch list under the financial entry criteria if they record pre-tax losses for the three most recently completed consecutive financial years and also fail to maintain an average daily market cap of at least S$40 million over the last six months.

Yongnam posted a net loss of S$53.1 million for the year ended Dec 31, 2019, widening from a net loss of S$51 million a year earlier. The higher loss came amid an impairment charge on a trade receivable, operational restructuring costs and loss on disposal of strutting assets.

In a separate filing on Monday, the company said it will convene its annual general meeting on June 29 at 10am.

Yongnam shares closed flat at 8.8 Singapore cents on April 9.