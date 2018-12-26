You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yongnam Holdings secures contracts worth S$73.4m

Wed, Dec 26, 2018 - 6:24 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Yongnam Holdings has secured new contracts in Australia and Singapore worth S$73.4 million, the structural steel and specialist civil engineering firm announced in a Singapore Exchange filing on Wednesday. Yongnam said that the contracts are expected to have a positive impact on its financial performance for the year ending Dec 31, 2018.

The firm is entering Australia for the first time with several specialist civil engineering contracts, supplying steel struts and strutting components for infrastructural developments in Melbourne. The signing of the last of these contracts, worth S$47 million, is expected to be completed in January 2019.

In Singapore, Yongnam has two contracts from repeat customers for the supply, fabrication, delivery and erection of structural steelwork. The first, awarded by China Construction (South Pacific) Development Co, is for an integrated community and sports facility in Sembawang and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2020. The second, awarded by PBT Engineering, is for the launching of 14 sets of fixed gangways in Changi Airport Terminal 1 and is expected to be completed in 2021.

Said Yongnam chief executive officer Seow Soon Yong: "Yongnam is delighted to have made inroads into the Australian market with supply contracts for landmark infrastructure projects in Melbourne. This is testament to our specialist structural civil engineering expertise in the development of a modular system of steel strutting components to accommodate various project conditions underground."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

Buyout offer for Cityneon extended to Jan 9

Golden Energy and Resources secures A$150m loan facilities to aid Stanmore Coal bid

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

Pacific Star Development to take full control of Puteri Cove project for S$26m

Aspen to seek mandate for share buybacks

Editor's Choice

Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply

BT-santa-letter-web.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
Life & Culture

A letter from the CEO of Santa Claus Holdings to his employees

china-city-aad7a8ca-03cb-11e9-b5df-5d3874f1ac36.jpg
Dec 25, 2018
BT Outlook 2019
Government & Economy

China growth to slow, economy to remain strained

Most Read

1 Singapore shares end higher on Monday
2 Private rental market may be held up by en bloc sellers, lower supply
3 Ailing firms find new lease of life in real estate
4 Singapore goes underground to boost land use
5 Asia: Most markets decline in line with global equity rout
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

AK_cbfactory_2612.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore manufacturing up 7.6% in November, beating estimates

Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel bags S$300m of marine contracts; Keppel T&T sells stakes in Thai IT firms

nz-collage-261218.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel adds ex-Westpac chief Gail Kelly, Google exec Bradley Horowitz to board

1.jpg
Dec 26, 2018
Real Estate

JTC launches last 4 industrial sites under confirmed, reserved lists for 2nd-half year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening