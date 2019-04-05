You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Yongnam shares hit 3-month high on heavy volume, draws SGX query

Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 12:17 PM
UPDATED Fri, Apr 05, 2019 - 1:24 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) queried mainboard-listed Yongnam Holdings on Friday morning for unusual price and volume movements in its shares.

On Thursday, shares of the specialist civil engineering firm shot up 18.47 per cent to close at $0.186 apiece. Some 17 million shares were traded compared to 700,000 shares the day before.

On Friday morning, the stock rose another 5.38 per cent to a three-month high of $0.196 as of 11.40am, with 15.6 million shares exchanging hands.

SGX also asked Yongnam to confirm its compliance with mainboard-listing rules, in particular, Rule 703, which requires issuers to announce any known information concerning it or any of its subsidiaries or associated companies.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

At end-February, the company reported a tripling in net loss for the full year ended Dec 31, 2018, to S$51 million from S$17.0 million a year ago, after lower contributions from all business segments. Full-year revenue fell 47.4 per cent to S$161.4 million. Loss per share rose to 9.76 Singapore cents from 3.50 cents per share the year before.

In its earnings statement, Yongnam had also said it was pursuing a number of “upcoming mega public sector infrastructure projects” in Singapore this year. These had included major contracts for the North-South Corridor and Changi Airport Terminal 5 development works.

It also said then that it was “in active pursuit” of S$1.7 billion worth of new infrastructure and commercial projects in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Philippines and India. If awarded, these projects would “likely make an impact” from the second half of 2019, it had said.

At end-December, the group’s order book stood at S$366 million, up S$214 million from S$152 million a year ago.

Companies & Markets

Fabchem China offer by businessman Henry Wee to close on May 3

Nico Steel expects 'significant increase' in FY2019 profit

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% pay rise to S$10.7m for 2018

Frasers Property to issue S$400m of 4.98% perpetuals with five-year reset

SMJ International plans to rebrand as HealthBank Holdings after disposal of carpet business

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

Editor's Choice

BP_Hyflux_050419_3.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; both sides play the blame game

BT_20190405_UWMBS5TURN_3744227.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Good things worth waiting for, says MBS chief

BP_SingPost _050419_13.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sale plans put bounce in SingPost's share price

Most Read

1 Singapore wooing European firms with 'Disneyland' of advanced manufacturing
2 Distressed Hyflux says Salim-Medco rescue is off; but investor 'surprised' by news
3 Hot stock: Genting Singapore down 8% at midday; analysts positive on long-term prospects
4 Creepy-crawlies could be tomorrow's chow
5 Eagle Hospitality Trust eyes Singapore IPO to raise up to US$575m
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_CCS_050419_33.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Government & Economy

Energy industry faces climate and job hurdles: Chan Chun Sing

BP_Samuel Tsien_050419_29.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC chief Samuel Tsien gets 10.4% pay rise to S$10.7m for 2018

20170109-0Y3B1946-HR.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Garage

Yee Wee Tang heads Grab Singapore as Lim Kell Jay spearheads growth of GrabFood Singapore

GDH Tokyo.jpg
Apr 5, 2019
Banking & Finance

Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance opens global digital hub in Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening