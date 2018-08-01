Yorkshine applies for extension to submit resumption proposal

YORKSHINE Holdings announced Wednesday night that it has applied to the Singapore Exchange for a five-month extension - from the original deadline of Aug 3, 2018 to Jan 2, 2019 - to submit a resumption proposal.

Trading in Yorkshine shares has been suspended since Aug 3, 2017. Under Rule 1304(1) of the Listing Manual, companies must submit a resumption proposal within 12 months of the date of suspension, which in this case would be Aug 3, 2018.

Said Yorkshine Holdings: "The SGX-ST is currently reviewing the application for the application submitted by the company and there is no certainty that the application will be approved by the SGX-ST. The company will make further announcement to update its shareholders on the status of the application in due course."