You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

YTL PowerSeraya helmsman retires; ex-CEO named successor

Thu, Jan 10, 2019 - 1:14 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

CHIEF executive officer (CEO) of YTL PowerSerayara Chan Swee Huat retires on Jan 15 and he will be succeeded by the energy producer's former CEO John Ng.

Mr Chan took over the helm as CEO of YTL PowerSeraya from Mr Ng in October 2013, while the latter was most recently the CEO of Singapore LNG.

Under his guidance as CEO of YTL PowerSeraya from 2009-2013, Mr Ng had steered the growth of the company to maintain its strong success, before taking on a similar role at Singapore LNG, YTL PowerSeraya said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ng has more than 35 years of commercial and operational experience in the Singapore energy sector. He is also the chairman of the Workplace Safety and Health Council, as well as vice-president of the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) Board. He also serves as a board member of the Energy Studies Institute, and a member of the Public Utilities Board Risk Committee.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chairman of YTL PowerSeraya, Francis Yeoh Sock Ping said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Swee Huat for his innumerable contributions to the group. Swee Huat is a proven leader who has delivered stable growth in his tenure, and we credit this to his relentless dedication to our people and customers.

"At the same time, we are pleased to welcome John back to the group. John has a deep understanding and experience of our business and the industry. With his track record of outstanding achievements, we are confident that John is well-suited to lead YTL PowerSeraya in this increasingly competitive landscape to drive innovation and further strengthen our position as an integrated energy player in Singapore."

Mr Chan will serve as an adviser to YTL PowerSeraya's parent company YTL Power International. He had served as senior vice-president of the group's physical oil trading and fuel oil tank leasing arm, PetroSeraya, for six years.

Companies & Markets

Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

Scoot starts sale of Singapore-Laos flights from S$88 for one-way ticket

ASL Marine to hold informal clinics next week as part of consent solicitation exercise

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

Making the most of AGM season as an investor

Editor's Choice

SL_palm_100119_4.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Stocks

Palm oil stocks may shine with CPO prices out of the woods

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_forum_100119_15.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Re-employment model remains relevant; retirement age should stay at 62: panel

Most Read

1 Coastal Oil troubles hit Singapore banks, others with US$350m exposure
2 Singapore market activity may pick up with both listings and delistings
3 Recession likely in next 2 years
4 Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain
5 Cheong Sim Lam buys Ascott Raffles Place Singapore for S$353.3 million
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

SL_Gojek_100119_18.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Transport

Gojek's ride-hailing app available to all consumers in Singapore

bp_singtel_100119_12.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel resells electricity plans through Singtel Power

BT_20190110_YOASCOTT10__3664403.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Ascott Reit sells Raffles Place property for S$134m net gain

SL_singhealth_100119_3.jpg
Jan 10, 2019
Government & Economy

SingHealth data breach probe reveals 'blanket' of basic failings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening