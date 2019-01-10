YTL PowerSeraya helmsman retires; ex-CEO named successor

CHIEF executive officer (CEO) of YTL PowerSerayara Chan Swee Huat retires on Jan 15 and he will be succeeded by the energy producer's former CEO John Ng.

Mr Chan took over the helm as CEO of YTL PowerSeraya from Mr Ng in October 2013, while the latter was most recently the CEO of Singapore LNG.

Under his guidance as CEO of YTL PowerSeraya from 2009-2013, Mr Ng had steered the growth of the company to maintain its strong success, before taking on a similar role at Singapore LNG, YTL PowerSeraya said in a statement on Thursday.

Mr Ng has more than 35 years of commercial and operational experience in the Singapore energy sector. He is also the chairman of the Workplace Safety and Health Council, as well as vice-president of the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) Board. He also serves as a board member of the Energy Studies Institute, and a member of the Public Utilities Board Risk Committee.

Chairman of YTL PowerSeraya, Francis Yeoh Sock Ping said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Swee Huat for his innumerable contributions to the group. Swee Huat is a proven leader who has delivered stable growth in his tenure, and we credit this to his relentless dedication to our people and customers.

"At the same time, we are pleased to welcome John back to the group. John has a deep understanding and experience of our business and the industry. With his track record of outstanding achievements, we are confident that John is well-suited to lead YTL PowerSeraya in this increasingly competitive landscape to drive innovation and further strengthen our position as an integrated energy player in Singapore."

Mr Chan will serve as an adviser to YTL PowerSeraya's parent company YTL Power International. He had served as senior vice-president of the group's physical oil trading and fuel oil tank leasing arm, PetroSeraya, for six years.