You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Yuan drops on bank policy change; US dollar steady

Tue, Oct 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM

London

CHINA'S yuan fell on Monday after the People's Bank of China (PBOC) changed its reserve requirements policy, a move seen as a bid to curb recent yuan appreciation, while the US dollar index held near three-week lows.

The onshore and offshore yuan both fell 0.8 per cent against the US dollar after China's central bank said on Saturday that it would lower the reserve requirement ratio for financial institutions when conducting some foreign exchange forwards trading.

The yuan reached a 17-month high on Friday in both onshore and offshore trade. It has gained around

6 per cent against the greenback since late May, driven by a favourable yield differential between China and other major economies. But on Monday the offshore yuan was on track for its biggest daily decline against the dollar since March, changing hands at 6.7446 at 9.21am GMT.

SEE ALSO

Gold retreats from three-week high on stronger US dollar

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"It's probably people covering long China positions," said Neil Jones, head of FX sales at Mizuho. "There's an element of liquidating long China positions because globally the market generally has been quite upbeat on China."

The PBOC's move to end the requirement for banks to set aside cash to cover yuan forward transactions would make it easier to short the yuan, said RBC's head of Asia FX, Alvin Tan. "This is being interpreted as a subtle signal from the PBOC to restrain the speed of the yuan's rise, but how much of a restraint will become clearer with the upcoming daily fixings," he said. HSBC strategists wrote in a note that the policy change was unlikely to reverse the downward trend in dollar-yuan.

The move was also cited by analysts as a reason for weakness in the China-sensitive Australian dollar, which was down 0.3 per cent on the day at 0.72205 at 9.25am GMT. The New Zealand dollar was down 0.3 per cent at 0.6653.

The US dollar index was steady, having seen its biggest loss in six weeks on Friday, when investors upped their bets that a fiscal stimulus package would be agreed on to mitigate the economic fallout from Covid-19. The Trump administration called on Congress to pass a stripped-down version of the relief bill on Sunday, while negotiations on a broader package continue. The US dollar has been buffeted by the on-again, off-again stimulus negotiations.

With Nov 3 election only weeks away, investors are betting that Democrat Joe Biden is more likely to win the US presidency and offer a larger economic package. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 13, 2020 05:50 AM
Stocks

iFast says its to-be-released financial results may explain jump in share price

IFAST Corp said its to-be-released unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept 30 may explain...

Oct 13, 2020 12:41 AM
Government & Economy

Letting virus 'run free' to get herd immunity is unethical, says WHO

[GENEVA] The World Health Organization chief warned Monday against suggestions by some to just allow Covid-19 to...

Oct 13, 2020 12:36 AM
Government & Economy

ECB pushes governments to keep up fiscal support for economy

[BRUSSELS] European Central Bank top officials amplified their call on governments to keep supporting euro-area...

Oct 13, 2020 12:10 AM
Government & Economy

India's new bridges may worsen standoff along tense China border

[NEW DELHI] India opened dozens of new bridges - many of them providing all-weather access along its disputed...

Oct 12, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

Johnson imposes further Covid-19 curbs on parts of England

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday imposed a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Fruit distributor SunMoon slumps amid parent's bankruptcy woes

Hawkers United divided in bitter stakeholder spat

MinLaw extends contract relief periods; OTPs for commercial, industrial properties included

Brokers' take: Analysts like Kimly for its attractive dividends, strong food-delivery orders

The threat of cyber attacks

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for