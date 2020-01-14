You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
CURRENCIES

Yuan rallies, yen slides ahead of US-China trade deal

Tue, Jan 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WH_japanstocks _211064.jpg
China's yuan led a rally in trade-sensitive currencies on Monday while the Japanese yen dropped to a 71/2 month low as the imminent signing of a preliminary US-China trade deal boosted sentiment.
PHOTO: AP

London

CHINA'S yuan led a rally in trade-sensitive currencies on Monday while the Japanese yen dropped to a 71/2 month low as the imminent signing of a preliminary US-China trade deal boosted sentiment.

The US-China Phase 1 agreement, due to be signed at the White House on Wednesday, marks the first step towards ending a damaging 18-month trade dispute between the world's two largest economies.

The turnaround in the yuan, which was at multi-year lows in September, reflects investors' growing confidence that the worst of the trade war has passed.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Adam Cole, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets, said that in the absence of any significant announcements over the weekend "markets have defaulted to small risk-on moves".

SEE ALSO

Dollar inches lower versus yen and Swiss franc amid Iran sanctions

The offshore yuan - the currency most attuned to China-US trade developments - crossed the 6.9 per dollar mark to hit a new 51/2 month high of 6.8866, 0.4 per cent higher on the day against the US dollar.

Some investors and analysts say the yuan is enjoying an unusual turn as a haven.

The Japanese yen weakened to its lowest since May.

The dollar rallied 0.4 per cent to 109.93 yen. The greenback has surged 2.2 per cent versus the safe-haven Japanese currency since the middle of last week, as fears of a major military confrontation between the United States and Iran gave way to a return to a rush to buy risk assets.

The yen also slid to an 8-month low against the trade-sensitive Korean won, although a holiday in Japan reduced overall trading volumes.

The Aussie, which has been hurt by worries about the economic damage of the country's ongoing bushfires, rose to hit a one-week high of US$0.6919 before those gains fizzled, as did the New Zealand dollar's.

Currency markets elsewhere were quiet, with sterling the only big mover. The pound dropped sharply after weak growth and industrial production data added to expectations of an interest rate cut this month.

On Sunday, another Bank of England policymaker, Gertjan Vlieghe, said he would vote for a rate cut this month unless economic data improved significantly.

The British currency fell 0.8 per cent to as low as US$1.2962 and against the euro to 85.75 pence.

Speculators have moved into a net long position in sterling, data shows, a stark contrast from the large short position they held a few months ago, making the pound vulnerable. REUTERS

Companies & Markets

ESR, GIC setting up US$500m China logistics JV

Cityneon buys US animated figures design firm in S$50m deal

PnP holders with 'substantial debt' plan to block Utico's scheme

SPH Q1 earnings down 17.2% on higher costs, lower print ad sales

New shareholders seek to remove five directors from USP board

China Haida fails to get SGX nod for S$3.3m rights issue

BREAKING

Jan 14, 2020 12:23 AM
Government & Economy

Hardline Hindus protest huge Jesus statue

[NEW DELHI] Hundreds of Hindu activists affiliated to India's ruling party rallied on Monday to protest a planned...

Jan 14, 2020 12:13 AM
Transport

New CEO tells staff Boeing must be 'transparent'

[NEW YORK] New Boeing Chief Executive David Calhoun told employees on Monday the company must strengthen its culture...

Jan 13, 2020 11:47 PM
Government & Economy

EU trade chief heads to Washington on truce mission

[BRUSSELS] The EU's top trade official heads to Washington on Tuesday on a sensitive mission to mend ties with the...

Jan 13, 2020 11:46 PM
Companies & Markets

Concrete plant revenue lifts GKE back to black in Q2

LOGISTICS firm GKE on Monday posted a net profit of S$1.55 million for the second quarter ended November, reversing...

Jan 13, 2020 11:27 PM
Companies & Markets

Lian Beng Q2 earnings jump 51% as revenue doubles

MAINBOARD-LISTED Lian Beng recorded a 51.1 per cent increase in net profit to S$11.2 million for the second quarter...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly