YuuZoo: A ghost trapped in suspension

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
AFTER almost a year of ongoing investigation by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), YuuZoo Networks Group Corp has thrown in the towel in Singapore and ceased operations here.
The social commerce company has remained defiant throughout its decline, and on Monday YuuZoo sought again
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg