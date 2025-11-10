YZJ Financial shares adjust 56% down on ex-entitlement to YZJ Maritime shares

YZJ Maritime is a spin-off of YZJ Financial and is scheduled to be listed on the mainboard this month

Upon completion of the distribution and placement, YZJ Maritime expects a market capitalisation of S$2.04 billion. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Shares of Yangzijiang (YZJ) Financial fell 56 per cent on Monday (Nov 10) morning, as the counter goes ex-entitlement to an in-specie distribution of shares in YZJ Maritime.

As at 9.02 am, the counter adjusted to S$0.455, before sliding to S$0.44 by 9.07 am. The shares subsequently rose back up to S$0.50 at 9.20 am, before trading at S$0.49, still down 53.8 per cent or S$0.57 at 9.30 am. More than 20 million shares were traded.

YZJ Maritime is a spin-off of YZJ Financial and is scheduled to be listed on the Singapore Exchange mainboard this month.

All shareholders of its parent are entitled to YZJ Maritime shares on a one-for-one basis. The counter went ex-entitlement on Monday, with the price adjustment close to S$0.60, at which YZJ priced its placement shares.

The private placement of about 8.6 million shares raised gross proceeds of at least S$5.2 million. The placement represents about 0.25 per cent of YZJ Maritime’s share capital, which at present totals around 3.5 billion shares, with issued capital valued at US$1.45 billion.

Earlier in November, YZJ Financial announced the cancellation of an electric-vehicle battery deal with Ningbo Shanshan.

The group said in a bourse filing that its plans to invest about one billion yuan (S$183.1 million) in the restructuring of Ningbo Shanshan would not be going through.

This is in light of how its wholly owned subsidiary, Jiangsu New Yangzi Commerce and Trading, and two strategic investors were unable to secure an approval from the creditors of the lithium battery producer.