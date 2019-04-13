YZJ Shipbuilding chairman donates 150m shares to set up senior mgt trust

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding's executive chairman Ren Yuanlin has donated 150 million of his shares to a newly established trust to reward the China-based company's senior management.
The shares account for 3.8 per cent of the Singapore
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg