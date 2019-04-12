You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

YZJ Shipbuilding exec chairman sets up trust for senior mgt with 150m shares

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 8:04 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

YANGZIJIANG Shipbuilding's executive chairman Ren Yuanlin has donated 150 million of his shares for a newly established trust to reward the China-based company's senior management.

The 150 million donated shares accounted for 3.80 per cent of the Singapore mainboard-listed shipbuilder's total issued voting shares. The 66-year-old's effective shareholding in Yangzijiang has been reduced to 21.61 per cent but he remains the largest shareholder after the donation.

Commenting on his donation to the incentive scheme, Mr Ren said: "Yangzijiang's achievements over the past few decades wouldn't have been possible without our loyal, professional and dedicated management team. It's my strong belief to incentivise the team through sharing the rewards. I look forward to our team's continued hard work that leads Yangzijiang towards our vision to becoming the best shipbuilding group in the world."

The irrevocable trust, held under Xinyangchuan International, aims to reward senior management from various business divisions of the group. The first batch of the beneficiaries were listed according to their lengths of service at Yangzijiang and their overall contributions made.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Ren and his son, chief executive Ren Letian, are not included in the potential beneficiary pool.

It was not mentioned in the regulatory filing issued on Friday the qualification criteria for the trust beneficiaries.

Companies & Markets

Lian Beng Q3 net profit halves to S$3.6m

Shareholders vote in favour of CapitaLand's acquisition of ASB

Acromec seals S$6.75m contract with private lab service provider

Huationg Global seeks 60-day extension to hold AGM

Singapore Myanmar Investco sells TPR telco assets for US$8m

Atlantic Navigation says 'reasonably confident' of repaying debt on time

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Can the Hyflux restructuring be resurrected?
4 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam
5 Investment banks, asset managers shedding jobs
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BP_gdp_120419_18.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Weak manufacturing drags Singapore economy to 1.3% growth in Q1, slowest since 2009

doc74vzk02xnv7a8xnx893_doc74j06td6fyt16old49si.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_120419_20.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS maintains monetary policy as expected, downgrades core inflation forecast

Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales sink 10% in February after earlier Chinese New Year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening