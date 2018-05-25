zaobao.sg rolls out new brand campaign

Singapore

zaobao.sg, the Chinese flagship digital product of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), will launch a new brand campaign to promote its multi-faceted 3-in-1 digital experience on May 25.

zaobao.sg's brand campaign is built around the concept of Triplet Characters (san die zi) in the Chinese language. The brand campaign to roll out at the Singapore Book Fair 2018 from Friday runs through to May 31 and will feature a triplet character sculpture display at Capitol Singapore.

The campaign includes three 30-second commercials, which will be accompanied by print and online advertisements, as well as social media. The campaign will run on various media platforms, such as outdoor ads at Buona Vista MRT station, cinema ads at Golden Village movie theatres, outdoor display, television and radio in the coming months.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

From June 14 onwards, an online memory game using triplet characters will be rolled out for users to win S$5,000 worth of SPH Mall shopping vouchers which will be given out at the weekly games and grand finale.

The brand campaign coincides with the debut of zaobao.sg's first Public Service Broadcast (PSB) programme of the year - Ah Boy and Friends bit.ly/AhBoysNFriends.

The nine-episode animation series features "Ah Boy", an original character created by zaobao.sg. He will present interesting aspects of Malay, Indian and Eurasian cultures in Singapore in a light-hearted and entertaining manner.