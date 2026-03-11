Zara owner Inditex reports 9% sales growth at start of first quarter

Sales in the November to January quarter, including the key Black Friday and Christmas shopping season, rose to 11.69 billion euros (S$17.20 billion) up from 11.2 billion euros a year prior. PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] Zara owner Inditex, the world’s biggest fast fashion company, said currency-adjusted sales grew 9 per cent between February 1 and March 8, meeting analysts’ expectations, and added its sales grew 7 per cent in currency-adjusted terms over 2025.

Expectations had been high ahead of Wednesday (Mar 11), with analysts estimating growth of anywhere between 8 per cent and 12 per cent at the start of the first quarter.

However, the result could reassure investors that Inditex can keep growing solidly despite fragile demand in its key European and US markets and as conflict in the Middle East triggered a surge in oil and gas prices, further increasing the pressure on households.

Sales in the November to January quarter, including the key Black Friday and Christmas shopping season, rose to 11.69 billion euros (S$17.20 billion) up from 11.2 billion euros a year prior.

The pace of Inditex’s sales growth cooled since a post-pandemic boom, but its profitability has improved as it has closed less successful stores and invested in logistics to get new clothes to shoppers faster. REUTERS