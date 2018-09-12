You are here

Home > Consumer

10 e-payment modes to be available at selected eating places by end-2018

Wed, Sep 12, 2018 - 12:54 PM
navinsre@sph.com.sg@NavinSreBT

iccashless160818.jpg
Nets will also be the only touch point to reconcile accounts, and accommodate the entire range of payment schemes on its master network, addressing most of the pain points cited by hawkers.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SINGAPORE electronic payment network Nets has been appointed the master acquirer for an unified e-payment solution for coffee shops, hawker centres and industrial canteens, Enterprise Singapore said on Wednesday.

The initiative by Enterprise Singapore, Housing and Development Board, National Environment Agency and JTC Corporation will allow customers to use up to 20 payment schemes - such as EZ-Link, Nets FlashPay and mobile payment applications - to purchase meals at coffee shops, hawker centres and industrial canteens that operate at the premises of the said government agencies.

The agencies target to have the e-payment solution to be adopted across 200 coffee shops, 25 hawker centres and 20 industrial canteens in the next two years.

Enterprise Singapore said that the schemes will be rolled out progressively in two phases, with the first of batch of 10 payment schemes set to go live by end 2018. Customers will be able to choose from the 20 payment schemes through unified touchpoints by August 2019.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Merchants will be given a terminal for card payments and an SGQR code to accept and process transactions from the 20 payment schemes.

Moreover, merchant discount rates (MDR), which usually hover between 2 and 5 per cent for monthly payment transactions will be set at 0.5 per cent, with the Singapore government aiming to bring down the MDR for merchants to zero per cent through funding support over three years. Nets will also waive the terminal rental fee for merchants.

Transactions made through the payment platform will be credited directly into the merchant’s bank account within one day after the close of business, for transactions made before 11pm each day. Meanwhile, transactions made through American Express, Mastercard and Visa will be credited within two days after the close of business.

Where applicable, merchants will also be given the option to integrate their e-payment terminals with their point of sales systems "to better measure sales performance and consumer purchase behaviour".

Enterprise Singapore said that more information on the initiative will be released soon.

READ MORE: 

GrabPay trains sight on govt efforts in e-payment collaboration

Editor's Choice

aus.jpg
Sep 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

A$ slide a pain point for Singapore firms with Australian exposure

summit-singapore-comment-e80b5b58-6f09-11e8-bf86-a2351b5ece99.jpg
Sep 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore still the top choice for US investments in Asia

Sep 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit to buy Shenton Way offices from sponsor for S$908m

Most Read

1 Singapore can't avoid next crisis, but it can strengthen its resilience: Heng
2 A$ slide a pain point for Singapore firms with Australian exposure
3 TT International unit Big Box Singapore starts liquidation proceedings
4 Billion-dollar sites not giving up on en bloc dreams
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Keppel T&T, SPH, Vibrant Group, United Engineers
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Sep 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit chief strategy officer and head of investor relations leaves

ak_cars_1209.jpg
Sep 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales fall 2.6% in July as car sales slump

Sep 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: UOB Kay Hian initiates coverage on PropNex with 'buy'

Sep 12, 2018
Government & Economy

PM Lee unsure if China-backed RCEP trade pact will be finalised this year

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening