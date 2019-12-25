You are here

Home > Consumer
YEARENDER: FOOD

2019's eco-friendly food trends see rise of meatless burgers, hemp cocktails and pasta straws

Rising efforts aimed at reducing greenhouse gases have fuelled a boom in alternatives to woo the consumer
Wed, Dec 25, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20191225_BURGER_3986517.jpg
Burger King's Impossible Whopper featuring a meatless patty was so successful there are multiple vegetarian options now being planned.
PHOTO: BURGER KING

Rome

FROM cockroach milk to beer made from waste water, a raft of eco-friendly food trends hit menus and supermarket shelves in 2019, vowing not to add to the world's carbon emissions.

Here are seven ways to keep the seasonal revelry going while shrinking our collective carbon footprint:

  • Rise of the flexitarians

Plant-based burgers went mainstream with fast-food giants Burger King and McDonald's joining the fray. Burger King's Impossible Whopper was so successful there are multiple vegetarian options now being planned.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Fish substitutes are entering the market too, including tuna made from a blend of six legumes and algae oil.

SEE ALSO

Forget store traffic and bag count when counting shop sales in an online world

Such alternative proteins cut down greenhouse gas emissions associated with livestock farming and industrial-scale fishing.

  • Bugs take centre stage

Grub granola, cockroach milk and silk worm vanilla ice-cream are just a few offerings to make insects less icky and more appealing to diners. Bugs are high in protein and vitamins, but low in emissions and require less land and water.

Some are even hoping farming insects could help clean up palm oil's tarnished image.

  • Hemp hits a high

With the 2018 Farm Bill legalising farmers to grow industrial hemp in the United States, cannabidiol (CBD)-infused foods and drinks are here to stay.

Proponents say hemp - from which CBD is derived from - has many sustainable aspects as it can provide food, shelter, clothes and energy. There is confusion over their safety and legality in both the United States and Britain, but that has not stopped companies such as Ben & Jerry's from announcing plans for their own CBD-based products.

  • Pasta without sauce

To use as straws, of course, as the world steps up efforts to combat plastic pollution.

A Thai supermarket turned to tradition, using banana leaves to wrap fresh produce while consumers are flocking to products such as reusable beeswax wrappers.

  • Orphaned plants find homes

Neglected plants rich in vitamins and which can adapt to the changing climate, including babassu oil from Amazon, millet from India and Mayan spinach from Guatemala, made their way onto plates, championed by pioneering chefs and scientists.

With 75 per cent of the world's foods coming from just 12 plants and five animal species, expanding the diet is also a good strategy for coping with climate-induced crop failures.

  • Waste not, want not

Restaurants that use almost every part of the raw materials to cut down on food waste popped up in Helsinki, New York and Berlin - the last one also happened to be vegan.

There's also Trash Tiki, an "anti-waste" cocktail company that uses food scraps - leftover milk, discarded nut shells, coffee grounds, etc - to re-make beloved classics, bringing their ethos to Toronto, Amsterdam and Rome this year.

  • Cheers to beers

Eco-friendly beers - brewed using recycled or waste water, doing away with the plastic six-pack rings, or pledging part of the profits to conserve sea turtles - hit the shelves.

Natural wines, which proponents say are made with organic grapes and no chemical additives, thus purer and more environmentally friendly, also gained major followings in Europe and the US. REUTERS

READ MORE: The Expialidocious Burger

Consumer

Less sugar, less buzz will drive drinking trends in 2020: Nielsen

What we learnt in 2019 about health and medicine

Forget store traffic and bag count when counting shop sales in an online world

Decade in review: What the smartphone has wrought

Meatless burgers, hemp cocktails and pasta straws: the year's eco-friendly food trends

Clothing retailer Cotton On probing ties with Chinese firm in forced-labour controversy

BREAKING

Dec 24, 2019 06:58 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand narrows CPI target amid subdued price pressures

[BANGKOK] Thailand will narrow its inflation target from next year as consumer-price growth remains subdued in the...

Dec 24, 2019 06:51 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Stocks end the day lower

MALAYSIAN stocks closed lower on Tuesday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index down 9.9 points...

Dec 24, 2019 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Dec 24, 2019 06:14 PM
Government & Economy

Abe asks South Korea to take steps to resolve bilateral row

[CHENGDU] Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday it is South Korea's responsibility to come up with...

Dec 24, 2019 05:53 PM
Government & Economy

South Korea's nuclear regulator approves permanent shutdown of 2nd-oldest reactor

[SEOUL] South Korea's nuclear safety regulator said on Tuesday it has decided to permanently shut down the country's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly