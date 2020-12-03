You are here

3M to cut 2,900 jobs in restructuring

Thu, Dec 03, 2020 - 8:42 PM

[BENGALURU] 3M said on Thursday it would cut about 2,900 jobs globally and scale back on investments in slower-growing markets as part of a restructuring that is expected to lead to pre-tax savings of up to US$350 million.

The company said it expects to record a pre-tax charge of US$250 million to US$300 million due to the move, with US$120 million to US$150 million to be incurred in the fourth quarter of 2020.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has advanced the pace of change and disrupted end markets around the world, increasing the need for companies to adapt faster," chief executive officer Mike Roman said.

3M said the restructuring actions would allow it to take advantage of global market trends in e-commerce, health care, automotive electrification and home improvement.

The company had 96,163 employees as of Dec 31, 2019.

The company said it expects the restructuring to result in pre-tax savings of US$200 million to US$250 million this year and US$75 million to US$100 million in 2021.

REUTERS

