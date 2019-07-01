You are here

930,000 HDB households to get up to S$100 in utilities rebate in July

Mon, Jul 01, 2019 - 1:56 PM

ABOUT 930,000 Singaporean households living in Housing Board flats will receive a GST Voucher to offset part of their utility bills in July.
PHOTO: ST FILE

These households will enjoy a Utilities-Save (U-Save) rebate of up to S$100, depending on the type of their HDB flat, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement on Monday.

Those living in one and two-room HDB flats will get S$100, while those in three-room flats will get $90.

Families living in four-room flats will receive S$80, those in five-room flats will get S$70, and those in executive or multi-generation flats, S$60.

Households whose members own more than one property are not eligible for this GST Voucher.

Under the open electricity market, eligible households will continue to receive U-Save rebates regardless of their electricity provider, the ministry said.

The U-Save rebate is one of three components under the permanent GST Voucher scheme. It is disbursed every three months.

The rebate is meant to help HDB households offset part of their utility bills and, thus, lower their overall household expenses.

Eligible households can expect to receive a total annual rebate of between S$240 and S$400.

According to MOF, the U-Save rebate has enabled households in one and two-room HDB flats to receive support equivalent to three to four months of their utility bills, on average, in a year.

Those living in three and four-room flats will be given support equivalent to one to two months of their utility bills, it added.

The rebate is expected to cost the government about S$300 million this year.

For more information on U-Save, call SP Group on 6671-7117, or email customersupport@spgroup.com.sg.

Details on the GST Voucher can be found at www.gstvoucher.gov.sg

The public can also find out more about the open electricity market at www.openelectricitymarket.sg, call SP Group on 1800-233-8000, or email choice@spgroup.com.sg

THE STRAITS TIMES

