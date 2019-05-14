You are here

Home > Consumer

A feud threatens to tear apart convenience store chain

Tue, May 14, 2019 - 3:09 PM

file75c9ky68wr81149gho9n.jpg
FamilyMart, the most successful Japanese convenience-store chain in China, is embroiled in a royalty payments fight between its Japanese and Chinese joint-venture partners that could change how much money each side makes or scuttle the partnership entirely.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

[TAIPEI] FamilyMart, the most successful Japanese convenience-store chain in China, is embroiled in a royalty payments fight between its Japanese and Chinese joint-venture partners that could change how much money each side makes or scuttle the partnership entirely.

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co. is suing to end its Chinese FamilyMart partnership with Ting Hsin International Group, saying the Taipei-based conglomerate hasn't fairly shared the gains from the chain's rapid expansion, according to people familiar with the matter and legal documents seen by Bloomberg.

Under the terms of the partnership, Ting Hsin effectively operates more than 2,500 FamilyMart stores in China, sharing profits and paying royalties to the Japanese company. Although Ting Hsin's founders are Taiwanese, the company has had a presence in China since the late 1980s before the country's economy opened up, and is considered a local entity. It also controls other food and beverage brands including China's leading instant noodle maker.

FamilyMart has filed a petition to a court in the Cayman Islands — where Ting Hsin and the joint venture are registered — to force its partner to relinquish its 60 per cent stake, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal company affairs.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

FamilyMart UNY's stock dropped 2.2 per cent on Tuesday in Tokyo trading to reach its lowest level in 5 weeks.

The tussle comes as China's convenience-store market is set to grow by more than 60 per cent in the next five years to US$27 billion, according to Euromonitor International. As China rapidly urbanizes, demand for around-the-clock food, snacks and beverages is surging. FamilyMart is the latest foreign brand seeking for a way to alter a local partnership as the government eases restrictions on non-critical industries such as consumer goods and retail.

Ting Hsin argues that the royalty fees are three times higher than the average charged by rivals such as 7-Eleven, the people said.

"We cannot comment on matters of litigation," said Shinsuke Otsuki, a spokesman for Tokyo-based FamilyMart, which is 50.1 per cent-owned by trading house Itochu Corp. Ting Hsin is not commenting due to contractual confidentiality agreements, the company said in a emailed statement.

Although 7-Eleven operates more stores in China, FamilyMart has had the most success among Japanese rivals, making up 8.4 per cent of US$17 billion in sales, according to Euromonitor. FamilyMart is second only to local chain Dongguan Sugar & Wine Group Co., which sells low-cost goods in less-developed parts of the country.

FamilyMart is alleging that Ting Hsin sought to reduce the royalty fee it pays for use of the brand to 0.3 per cent or less from 1 per cent, and withheld royalty payments for seven months, according to the documents. The payments were subsequently paid, one person said.

The Japanese company also alleged that Ting Hsin didn't provide adequate disclosure of transactions related to the joint venture that would give FamilyMart Japan a full picture of the venture's profitability, according to the documents.

The spat over FamilyMart in China is the latest in a long line of tussles involving joint ventures in China because of government restrictions on foreign companies seeking access to its vast consumer market. In 2004, when the FamilyMart joint venture was formed, non-Chinese businesses were mostly not allowed to set up shop in China without a local partner.

In the years since, under pressure from the global business community over an uneven playing field, Beijing has eased access and now requires joint ventures only in certain protected sectors such as agriculture and scientific research.

Caught up in a trade war with the US, China is preparing to open up sectors such as banking and auto manufacturing in 2020 to full foreign ownership, and curtail forced technology transfers. The shift of critical know-how to local partners is how European conglomerates Siemens AG and Alstom SA ultimately saw themselves out-competed globally in high-speed rail contracts by Chinese state-owned companies.

While technology transfers may not be as important in the market for convenience stores, other consumer giants have been wriggling out of their joint ventures in order to reap the benefits of their marquee brand names for themselves. In 2017, Starbucks Corp. paid US$1.3 billion to buy out its East China joint venture partners in its then-biggest deal ever.

 

BLOOMBERG

Consumer

Amazon debuts click-and-collect counters in UK and Italy

Diabetes crisis draws challengers for global US$22b insulin market

China's Tencent Music charges for more content as paying users drive profit beat

Impossible Burger creator raises US$300m in Series E round led by Temasek, Horizon Ventures

Bank of Japan's Kuroda: Will consider further easing if prices lose momentum

Uniqlo says 460,000 online accounts accessed in Japan hack

Editor's Choice

BT_20190514_MRBEST14_3780506.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World's independent reviewer to report only to SGX RegCo from now

BP_SGbanks_140519_3.jpg
May 14, 2019
Stocks

Singapore bank shares slide on brokers' downgrades

BP_yuan_140519_2.jpg
May 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Pressure on yuan may boost earnings for some SGX firms

Most Read

1 Number of S'pore billionaires falls by 5 in 2018, combined wealth drops 8.8%
2 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
3 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
4 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced
5 Hot stock: DBS shares tumble 2% following Citi downgrade; UOB, OCBC also slide more than 1%

Must Read

BP_CONDO_140519_77.jpg
May 14, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 0.9% in April for 3rd straight monthly rise: SRX

BP_IMPOSSIBLE_140519_98.jpg
May 14, 2019
Garage

Impossible Burger creator raises US$300m in Series E round led by Temasek, Horizon Ventures

BP_Olam_140519_50.jpg
May 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

Olam Q1 earnings up 6.9% to S$168.9m on higher revenue

May 14, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: UMS, Golden Agri, Olam, NetLink, Oxley, Sasseur Reit, Nam Cheong, Thomson Medical

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening