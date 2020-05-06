A Personal Edition just for BT readers

The new BT Personal Edition package costs S$9.90 a month, with no contract lock-in and no expiry. It provides one Web login and one app login.

THE Business Times has launched its first subscription package targeted at the individual BT reader, to make BT more accessible to everyone.

This comes at a time when Covid-19 is roiling markets and impacting businesses, making it even more important for readers to keep abreast of business news and analysis.

The new BT Personal Edition package costs S$9.90 a month, with no contract lock-in and no expiry. It provides one Web login and one app login.

BT also offers the S$32.90 All-Digital and All-in-One packages, the latter including the BT print newspaper, with both offered periodically with discounts that expire after a limited period. These two packages provide four logins on any combination of platform - Web or app.

Like the All-Digital and All-in-One, the BT Personal Edition offers full access to the complete digital BT, including premium stories, podcasts and newsletters, as well as the BT e-paper, which is the digital version of the BT print edition.

The launch of the BT Personal Edition follows a major revamp of BT's mobile phone apps. The new BT iPhone and Android apps were progressively rolled out in March, simplifying content navigation and discovery for a focused reading experience.

"The Business Times is at the forefront of reporting how Covid-19 is impacting the Singapore economy and business, both at the current time and in the long term," said BT editor Wong Wei Kong.

"The BT Personal Edition is designed for the times, for BT readers who used to read us in the office but are now working at home, or for new readers who want to track how the crisis is affecting their work and jobs. It provides them with their own personal edition of BT, built around our freshly revamped mobile apps."

