You are here

Home > Consumer

AB InBev's Asia unit files for Hong Kong IPO as brewer seeks M&A deals

Fri, May 10, 2019 - 12:53 PM

BP_Anheuser-Busch InBev_100519_61.jpg
Anheuser-Busch InBev NV filed an application with the Hong Kong stock exchange for an initial public offering, as the world's largest brewer seeks to expand in the region's rapidly growing market for premium beer.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Anheuser-Busch InBev NV filed an application with the Hong Kong stock exchange for an initial public offering, as the world's largest brewer seeks to expand in the region's rapidly growing market for premium beer.

The brewer earlier this month confirmed it might sell a minority stake in its Asia-Pacific operations - a deal that could value the business at as much as US$70 billion - and list the shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are the joint sponsors, according to a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing on Friday.

The move would help AB InBev reduce its debt and pursue acquisition opportunities in a region that's driving growth for an otherwise stagnant business. The company has already cornered the premium market in China, and has been buying up local craft beer brands to reach fashionable millennials with a taste for more expensive brews.

"We believe our business is an attractive platform to pursue select, potential M&A in Asia-Pacific," the company said, adding that the listing "could be a catalyst for our ability to explore such inorganic expansion opportunities."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The competition for Asian consumers - particularly in China - has been intensifying. Heineken this year set up a partnership with China Resources Beer Holdings Co, having bought a US$3.1 billion stake in China's top beer maker. The Dutch company is challenging AB InBev's position as the largest foreign brewer in the world's biggest market, one that has also attracted Carlsberg A/S.

China's beer business is still dominated by affordable domestic brands like China Resources' Snow, a light brew whose label depicts a mountain climber hanging onto a cliff face. But costlier options like Heineken and AB InBev's Budweiser are driving growth, with the market expected to expand by 21 per cent to US$106 billion in just four years.

AB InBev's Asia unit also has strong positions in Australia, South Korea, India and Vietnam, and the company said urbanization is driving consumption throughout the region. The unit posted a 31 per cent increase in net income last year to US$1.4 billion.

"We have a broad portfolio of over 50 brands and are well positioned to capture the beer consumption trends, including premiumisation and trading up, across Asia-Pacific," AB InBev said in its filing.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

lwx_best world_100519_1.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX to Best World: Is main customer in China a related party?

BT_20190510_ANGCOMMENT10_3777605.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Transfer of excess reserves to GIC: It's not about tax cuts, but maximising returns

BP_Genting Singapore_100519_10.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Genting Singapore Q1 net profit falls 5% on lower gaming revenue

Most Read

1 Resale of older HDB flats continues upswing in face of policy tweaks: OrangeTee
2 Best World takes Bonitas to Court for defamation
3 Telcos' dilemma: How to scale up to 5G without breaking the bank
4 MAS' S$45b transfer to GIC could give government revenues a boost
5 COEs end mixed in latest bidding exercise

Must Read

AK_dt_1005.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Trump's tariff hike on US$200b of Chinese goods takes effect, China says forced to retaliate

BP_OCBC _100519_39.jpg
May 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

OCBC beats estimates with 11% rise in Q1 profit to S$1.23b

ak_rt_1005.jpg
May 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales fall broadly again in March, but decline eases

May 10, 2019
Garage

Singapore food tech startup Grain bags US$10m in Series B funding led by Singha Ventures

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening