You are here

Home > Consumer

Abu Dhabi's ADIA to invest US$750m in Mukesh Ambani's retail unit

Tue, Oct 06, 2020 - 11:29 PM

[DUBAI] A unit of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority will invest US$750 million in Reliance Industries' retail arm, as billionaire Mukesh Ambani continues to enlist marquee backers for the business and adding to the US$4.4 billion he has mopped up in recent weeks.

ADIA will buy a 1.2 per cent stake in Reliance Retail Ventures, according to an exchange filing Tuesday, valuing the business at 4.29 trillion rupees. With the latest investment, RRVL has raised 377.1 billion rupees (S$6.9 billion) from global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, General Atlantic, Mubadala, GIC, TPG and ADIA in less than four weeks, the company said in the filing.

The deal brings yet another investor on board Ambani's retail unit which has already sold stakes to partners including KKR & Co General Atlantic and TPG among partners. The latest round builds on the success of the 63-year-old tycoon's technology venture, Jio Platforms, which raised more than US$20 billion from Facebook, Google and others earlier this year.

With the spree of investments, Asia's richest man is accelerating his efforts to transform his conglomerate into a retail and technology behemoth in a pivot away from its staple oil-refining business, one that he inherited after his father died in 2002.

The investor demand to buy into Ambani's retail unit has been so strong that the group had to put some investors on a waitlist, people familiar with the matter had said in September.

SEE ALSO

Ikea Singapore FY20 revenue falls 10.9%; hiring staff for new Jem outlet

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Reliance Retail runs supermarkets, India's largest consumer electronics chain, a cash-and-carry wholesaler, fast-fashion outlets and an online grocery store called JioMart. It reported 1.63 trillion rupees in revenue in the year through March 2020. The unit operates almost 12,000 stores in nearly 7,000 towns.

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

South Korean retail investors bid over US$50b to win coveted shares in BTS label

New Silkroutes says Goh Jin Hian suitable to remain as chairman despite lawsuit

Ikea Singapore FY20 revenue falls 10.9%; hiring staff for new Jem outlet

Abu Dhabi to create food & beverage giant under ADQ

Embattled 'Los Angeles Times' seeking new editor

Last orders for Paris bars - for now at least

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 6, 2020 11:17 PM
Government & Economy

Fed's Powell: Incomplete recovery could still slip into recessionary dynamics

[WASHINGTON] The US economic recovery remains far from complete and could still slip into a downward spiral if the...

Oct 6, 2020 10:47 PM
Real Estate

HDB to get powers to seize flats if misleading statements on transfer of flat ownership are made

[SINGAPORE] Flat owners may have their flats seized by the Housing Board (HDB) if they intentionally make misleading...

Oct 6, 2020 10:38 PM
Government & Economy

US business leaders reaffirm confidence in Singapore's ability to seize opportunities amid Covid-19

[SINGAPORE] US business leaders in Singapore have expressed confidence in Singapore's ability to seize opportunities...

Oct 6, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

'Big progress' in Brexit talks leaves EU seeing trade deal closer: sources

[BRUSSELS] Britain and the EU are close to agreement on reciprocal social security rights for their citizens after...

Oct 6, 2020 10:15 PM
Banking & Finance

Hollywood shutdowns to cost insurer millions

[MUNICH] Allianz, Europe's largest insurer, is bracing for a flood of claims after movie and television studios were...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

No overseas December holidays this year as borders stay mostly shut: Ong Ye Kung

Broker's take: DBS says 'relook 2020 winners', reduce exposure to supermarkets, glove makers

Temasek to set up asset management group Seviora with S$75b AUM

Pandemic has renewed push to future-proof Singapore

Gold eases after Trump's discharge, weaker US dollar cushions decline

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for