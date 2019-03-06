You are here

Home > Consumer

Adidas executive sentenced to jail for bribing basketball players

Wed, Mar 06, 2019 - 8:25 AM

AK_adidas_0603.jpg
A former Adidas executive was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in prison for bribing young basketball players in a case illustrating the excesses of amateur sports in the US.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] A former Adidas executive was sentenced Tuesday to nine months in prison for bribing young basketball players in a case illustrating the excesses of amateur sports in the US.

Jim Gatto, who was Adidas marketing director at the time, was convicted of making the payments to star high school basketball players in a bid to tie them to the sportswear company later in their careers.

The payments had three goals: first, to get them to go to a university sponsored by Adidas, second, to work with the company if they went pro and third, to sign with Christian Dawkins, an agent who collaborated with Gatto.

Evidence showed that the family of Dennis Smith Jr, who is now a point guard with the New York Knicks NBA team, received US$40,000 through this process.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dawkins was sentenced to six months in prison on Tuesday, as was Merl Code, who was consulting for Adidas and took part in the scheme, according to prosecutors.

A witness who testified during the trial of the three men said that Deandre Ayton - the first player selected in the 2018 NBA draft - would also have been a recipient of the scheme.

The trial has shed light on the practices of high-level university sports, which generate billions of dollars each year but whose athletes are unpaid outside of college scholarships.

AFP

Consumer

White meat or dark? UK farmers had it all worked out, until now

Value of rare whisky rockets in Knight Frank's lucrative assets index

Urban Outfitters starts 2019 on frosty note, shares slip

Cheap eggs get a boost from Australia's stagnant wages

Yum China banking on robot servers, AI menus to defy slowdown

Niger busts fake medicines lab

Editor's Choice

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Most Read

1 Power grab in Singapore's electricity market could spur consolidation
2 Hyflux reports S$916 million impairment for Tuaspring, other assets
3 UBP gets wholesale bank licence in Singapore
4 Wife, teenage stepsons, maid charged in murder of Cradle Fund CEO who was early investor in Grab
5 Florence Residences sells close to 60 units on launch weekend

Must Read

BT_20190306_ANGEVOTE6_8IL65_3714905.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Stocks

Shareholder e-voting on agenda as Singapore trials blockchain-based system

file6ubaxxsouli1kg747i3z.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB to take over Tuaspring plant if latter's defaults not resolved

Mar 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

ESR-Reit secures S$155m loan facility; files proofs of claim against Hyflux

file73uhrh8dqmfl41kzi5y.jpg
Mar 6, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Government, unions and employers agree to raise retirement, re-employment age

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening