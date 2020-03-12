You are here

Home > Consumer

AIA Group's new business value growth slows to 6% in 2019 on Hong Kong protests

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 7:08 AM

nz_aia_120341.jpg
Insurer AIA Group said on Thursday its value of new business increased 6% last year, slowing from a robust growth posted in recent years, as months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong weighed on sales.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Insurer AIA Group said on Thursday its value of new business increased 6% last year, slowing from a robust growth posted in recent years, as months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong weighed on sales.

AIA's new business value, which measures expected profits from new premiums and is a key gauge for future growth, rose to US$4.15 billion in 2019, up from US$3.96 billion a year earlier, according to its earning statement.

The Hong Kong-based company, which reported more than 20 per cent annual growth in new business value in the last few years, was expected by analysts to post a rise of 8 per cent to US$4.28 billion, as per Refinitiv data.

REUTERS

Consumer

Adidas warns of Covid-19 hit to Q1 sales in China

Thailand files complaint against Lazada for overpriced masks

Adidas warns of big coronavirus hit to China sales

Will oat become the king of plant-based milks?

Japan's live music clubs emerge as new coronavirus transmission sites

BHG Retail Reit reopens 2 malls in China earlier closed due to Covid-19 situation

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 07:37 AM
Energy & Commodities

Saudi Arabia provisionally charters 19 supertankers, six to US as global oil price war heats up

[NEW YORK] Saudi Arabia's national shipping firm, Bahri, has provisionally chartered up to 19 supertankers this week...

Mar 12, 2020 07:19 AM
Banking & Finance

Banks urge EU to ease capital rules to fight coronavirus fallout

[LONDON] Europe's banks have called on European Union authorities to ease capital rules and other regulatory...

Mar 12, 2020 07:14 AM
Banking & Finance

Coronavirus leads Warren Buffett to mull changes to Berkshire Hathaway shareholder weekend

[BENGALURU] Warren Buffett plans to wait until around April 1 to decide whether the coronavirus pandemic will...

Mar 12, 2020 07:04 AM
Government & Economy

US considering ban on travellers from Europe over virus: top official

[WASHINGTON] The United States is weighing a ban on travelers from Europe to slow the spread of the coronavirus, a...

Mar 12, 2020 07:03 AM
Banking & Finance

New York Fed boosts daily cash injections to US$175b daily

[WASHINGTON] The New York Federal Reserve Bank announced on Wednesday it will increase daily injections of cash into...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.