You are here

Home > Consumer

Airports of Thailand postpones duty free auction to address monopoly concerns

Mon, Mar 18, 2019 - 4:55 PM

[BANGKOK] Airports of Thailand PCL (AOT) will postpone the auction for its biggest duty-free concession by as much as two weeks to address public concern about the process' perceived monopolistic structure, its president said on Monday.

The announcement comes as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha last week called for a review of the auction, after retail groups and activists objected to the winning bidder being granted control of duty-free operations at multiple airports.

Up for auction is a licence to sell duty free goods at airports in Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Phuket, as well as at Suvarnabhumi, the country's main airport accounting for 82 per cent of the four's daily duty-free sales.

The airports operator will also postpone its auction for a separate licence to manage other commercial activity at Suvarnabhumi Airport such as shop and restaurant space.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

AOT earned 16.7 billion baht (S$712.7 million) from concessions in its last fiscal year, 13.3 per cent more than a year earlier.

"We will delay selling bidding documents, initially set for March 19. We'll address any concerns and take around one to two weeks," AOT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn told reporters.

He said winning bids will be announced in September.

The duty-free business is a major beneficiary of a tourism boom in Thailand where 2018 arrivals exceeded 38 million people.

King Power Duty Free Co Ltd, owner of the English Premier League's Leicester City Football Club, currently holds the licences for duty-free retail and commercial activity at Suvarnabhumi Airport, both expiring in 2020. It also holds a licence to operate collection counters for duty-free goods bought elsewhere, as well as other licences covering other airports.

King Power declined to comment.

Mr Nitinai said the system was not monopolistic, and that AOT bundled four airports under the duty-free retail concession to better attract bidders to smaller airports with lower sales volumes.

"This model is for strong companies. We want a strong company who can compete globally," Nitinai said. (Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat and Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

REUTERS

Consumer

Prada loses US$700m in value as China slowdown hits profits

Walmart Japan's new CEO: Seiyu 'absolutely' not for sale

New Zealand firms consider pulling ads from social media after mass shooting

Brexit crisis tipped for British asparagus as EU seasonal workers stay away

Big Coffee has problem as craft roasters cut out middleman

Yale University to review coaches' athletic recruits in response to scandal

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_180319_4.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

BT_20190318_ANGYUUZOO18_3726683.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary

BT_20190313_CUTEDGE13_3722108.jpg
Mar 13, 2019
Garage

GGV Capital's Jenny Lee to speak at forum of Cutting Edge thought leaders

BPWallst_180319_5.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore investors snap up US stocks in Q4 amid Wall St plunge

Most Read

1 DBS hires Bank of Singapore private banker
2 YuuZoo quits office with unsettled rents; CEO resigns over unpaid salary
3 YouTube star PewDiePie is thrust into the spotlight after mosque slayings
4 Fat cats or top dogs: Is the Singapore CEO overpaid?
5 Singapore firms building up capacity outside China as fallback

Must Read

BP_YuuZoo_180319_76.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

YuuZoo says to close all Singapore operations, lay off staff on continued trading suspension

_MG_1055.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC concerned about 'high uncertainty' in global investment environment: CEO

Mar 18, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel expands cross-border payments alliance with Japan mobile payments tech firm addition

BP_construction_180319_78.jpg
Mar 18, 2019
SME

Debt payment behaviour of Singapore's construction sector worsens in Q4 2018: study

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening