You are here

Home > Consumer

Alibaba-backed Easyhome to float new retail unit in RMB38.3b reverse merger

Thu, Jan 24, 2019 - 1:14 PM

[SHANGHAI] Alibaba-backed home improvement chain Easyhome will take its new retail arm public via a deal worth up to US$5.65 billion with a Chinese state-backed listed retail conglomerate, showed stock exchange statements published late on Thursday.

Wuhan Zhongshang Commercial Group Co Ltd in a statement said it would buy Easyhome New Retail by issuing 6 billion shares priced at 6.18 yuan each.

This could value the unit at 36.3 billion yuan to 38.3 billion yuan (S$7.26 billion to S$7.66 billion) and result in a so-called backdoor listing on the Shenzhen bourse.

Easyhome will become the listed firm's controlling shareholder after the deal, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and 22 other investors including Sequoia Capital LLP's Chinese investment venture and Taikang Life, will also own stakes, Wuhan Zhongshang said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shares in Wuhan Zhongshang rose by their maximum allowed 10 per cent to a two-month high after the announcement.

Easyhome started operations in 1999 and is now China's second-biggest home improvement supplies and furniture chain operator.

Its new retail unit runs a digital platform which allows customers to buy items and order services, and which is currently linked to 284 Easyhome stores. The platform was developed with the help of Alibaba, which bought 15 per cent of the company in February for US$865 million.

State-backed Wuhan Zhongshang runs malls and supermarkets in 10 cities across central China's Hubei province.

Easyhome and Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Alibaba has been on a multi-billion dollar drive to extend its dominance of online shopping into physical stores, and build data fingerprints for every consumer in China, where 85 per cent of retail sales are still made offline.

Besides Easyhome, the technology giant has also acquired major stakes in big-box retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd as well as Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd and Intime Retail Group Co Ltd.

REUTERS

Consumer

Marina Bay Sands' Q4 earnings slide on weaker VIP gaming

BuzzFeed to cut 15% of jobs in latest digital media retrenchment

BuzzFeed to cut 15% of jobs in latest digital media retrenchment

Real Madrid beats Man Utd as world soccer’s richest club

Is there a 'circular' solution to the world's food problems?

P&G confident of payoff from Gillette's 'Me Too' ad

Editor's Choice

SL_IBIWS_240119_1.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Real Estate

Hotel projects capturing interest of investors, developers

BT_20190124_ABCRYPTO23_3677091.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Banking & Finance

Reminder: Crypto currencies are not legal tender

Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Catalist: to grow or to heal?

Most Read

1 Neuron Mobility unveils e-scooter built in-house; eyes Series A funding
2 SMEs need help in enterprise and tech road-mapping: SBF
3 If Hyflux has found a white knight, why are stakeholders still in distress?
4 Malaysian finance firm eyes Singapore moneylending sector
5 Banks tighten credit to bunker industry amid fraud and other risks

Must Read

file6uxad6hmgly1ed0526y8.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore telcos will have to consolidate in next 3 years, warns Moody's

SL_grabgen _240119_62.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Transport

Singapore to streamline rules governing taxis, private-hire cars

Drew and Napier - Davinder Singh - 2_Brighter, cropped for L500.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Government & Economy

Davinder Singh to leave Drew & Napier and set up own practice

AK_cars_2401.jpg
Jan 24, 2019
Transport

Fewer COEs for bidding in February-April

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening