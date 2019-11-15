You are here

Home > Consumer

Alibaba confirms huge Hong Kong public listing

Fri, Nov 15, 2019 - 8:50 AM

AK_abb_1511.jpg
Chinese technology giant Alibaba confirmed Friday its plans to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange, in an initial public listing aiming to raise up to US$13.8 billion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Chinese technology giant Alibaba confirmed Friday its plans to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange, in an initial public listing aiming to raise up to US$13.8 billion.

The enormous IPO will give Hong Kong's financial authorities a huge boost as the city is battered by pro-democracy protests that have tarnished its image for security and hammered the Hang Seng Index.

Alibaba shares will be offered at a maximum of HK$188 per share, the ecommerce giant said in a statement.

The company is offering 500 million shares plus an over-allocation option, meaning the sale could be worth as much as US$13.8 billion.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

It would be one of the biggest IPOs in Hong Kong for a decade, after insurance giant AIA garnered US$20.5 billion in 2010.

SEE ALSO

Ping An's OneConnect Financial files for IPO amid US lull

Alibaba had planned to list in the summer but called it off owing to the city's long-running pro-democracy protests and the China-US trade war.

Daniel Zhang, Alibaba Chief Executive Officer, said the group wanted to "contribute, in our small way, and participate in the future of Hong Kong".

"During this time of ongoing change, we continue to believe that the future of Hong Kong remains bright," he said.

The firm's shares are already traded in New York. A second listing in Hong Kong is expected to curry favour with Beijing, which has sought to encourage its current and future big tech firms to list nearer to home after the loss of companies such as Baidu to Wall Street.

In the statement, Mr Zhang said that when Alibaba went public in 2014 it "missed out on Hong Kong with regret".

Mainland authorities have also stepped up moves to attract such firms, including launching a new technology board in Shanghai in July.

The listing comes after the city's exchange tweaked the rules to allow double listings, while Chief Executive Carrie Lam had also been pushing Alibaba's billionaire founder Jack Ma to sell shares in the city.

AFP

Consumer

Visa discloses FTC probe on debit transactions

Higher contributions from dairy, beverages lift F&N's net profit

Motorola reboots its Razr as a foldable smartphone

Dairies earnings lead F&N's 24% net profit increase for FY19

Burberry forms social media alliance with Tencent in China

SoftBank's Yahoo Japan confirms merger talks with Line, shares jump

BREAKING

Nov 15, 2019 08:40 AM
Companies & Markets

Fragrance Group Q3 revenue sinks but profit jumps to S$98.4m on fair value gain

PROPERTY developer Fragrance Group on Thursday night posted a net profit of S$98.4 million for the third quarter, 41...

Nov 15, 2019 08:34 AM
Companies & Markets

OUE Q3 profit surges to S$124.1m after OUE C-Reit, OUE H-Trust merger

OUE Limited's third-quarter net profit surged to S$124.1 million, almost 60 times that of the S$2.1 million net...

Nov 15, 2019 08:29 AM
Companies & Markets

Sakae Q1 loss widens to S$831,000 on streamlining operations

SUSHI restaurant operator Sakae Holdings on Thursday night said its first-quarter net loss widened to S$831,000 from...

Nov 15, 2019 08:26 AM
Government & Economy

Amazon says 'bias' in Pentagon awarding US$10b contract to Microsoft

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon on Thursday challenged the awarding of a US$10 billion Pentagon cloud computing contract to...

Nov 15, 2019 08:21 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open modestly higher on Friday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher on Friday with weak global economic data and lingering US-China trade...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly