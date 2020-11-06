Alibaba, Richemont to invest US$1.1b in luxury fashion retailer Farfetch

Alibaba Group Holding and Swiss group Richemont will invest US$1.1 billion in online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch and its new marketplace in China, as online demand for luxury goods booms in the Asian country.

Alibaba said on Thursday it would launch Farfetch shopping channels on its e-commerce sites Tmall Luxury Pavilion and Luxury Soho, while also investing in newly formed Farfetch China along with Richemont.

Meanwhile, Farfetch will cease operations with JD.com, after receiving the investment from Alibaba and Richemont, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

JD.com and Farfetch reached a strategic partnership in 2017 that saw JD.com invest US$397 million in Farfetch. Farfetch merged its China sales platform with JD.com's in 2019 and its store on the Chinese platform is currently still operational.

JD.com will remain as a shareholder of Farfetch even after their partnership is terminated, the source said. JD.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Farfetch's shares jumped about 11 per cent in pre-market trading.

The Chinese luxury market, which is expected to account for half of global luxury sales by 2025, has seen a strong recovery this year as shoppers emerging from Covid-19 lockdowns splurged online or in stores.

Versace owner Capri Holdings, Coach owner Tapestry and Louis Vuitton parent LVMH are some companies that have been able to offset slumps following lockdowns in global fashion capitals as demand in China rose.

Alibaba and Richemont will invest US$300 million each in Farfetch, and US$250 million each for a 25 per cent stake in the joint venture that will include Farfetch's marketplace operations in China.

The new cooperation with Alibaba will enable Farfetch to expand its reach to Alibaba's 757 million consumers.

Separately, Artemis, the controlling shareholder of Gucci-owner Kering, also plans to increase its stake in Farfetch, according to a joint statement.

Richemont on Friday posted an 82 per cent drop in net profit for the six months to Sept 30.

