You are here

Home > Consumer

Alibaba, Richemont to invest US$1.1b in luxury fashion retailer Farfetch

Fri, Nov 06, 2020 - 6:26 PM

AK_albb2_0611.jpg
Alibaba Group Holding and Swiss group Richemont will invest US$1.1 billion in online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch and its new marketplace in China, as online demand for luxury goods booms in the Asian country.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Alibaba Group Holding and Swiss group Richemont will invest US$1.1 billion in online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch and its new marketplace in China, as online demand for luxury goods booms in the Asian country.

Alibaba said on Thursday it would launch Farfetch shopping channels on its e-commerce sites Tmall Luxury Pavilion and Luxury Soho, while also investing in newly formed Farfetch China along with Richemont.

Meanwhile, Farfetch will cease operations with JD.com, after receiving the investment from Alibaba and Richemont, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

JD.com and Farfetch reached a strategic partnership in 2017 that saw JD.com invest US$397 million in Farfetch. Farfetch merged its China sales platform with JD.com's in 2019 and its store on the Chinese platform is currently still operational.

JD.com will remain as a shareholder of Farfetch even after their partnership is terminated, the source said. JD.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Farfetch's shares jumped about 11 per cent in pre-market trading.

The Chinese luxury market, which is expected to account for half of global luxury sales by 2025, has seen a strong recovery this year as shoppers emerging from Covid-19 lockdowns splurged online or in stores.

Versace owner Capri Holdings, Coach owner Tapestry and Louis Vuitton parent LVMH are some companies that have been able to offset slumps following lockdowns in global fashion capitals as demand in China rose.

Alibaba and Richemont will invest US$300 million each in Farfetch, and US$250 million each for a 25 per cent stake in the joint venture that will include Farfetch's marketplace operations in China.

The new cooperation with Alibaba will enable Farfetch to expand its reach to Alibaba's 757 million consumers.

Separately, Artemis, the controlling shareholder of Gucci-owner Kering, also plans to increase its stake in Farfetch, according to a joint statement.

Richemont on Friday posted an 82 per cent drop in net profit for the six months to Sept 30.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Australia's Crown Resorts accused of 'arrogant indifference' to compliance at inquiry

Robinsons' closing down sale begins on Friday

EA beats earnings expectations but outlook falls short

GIC, Thrive invest US$150m in IAC's video platform Vimeo

South Korean try to cap surge of throwaway plastic

Luxury car sales race back into the fast lane

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 6, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Nov 6, 2020 06:17 PM
Companies & Markets

NetLink's H1 profit after tax grows 1.5% to S$44.8m

FIBRE optic cable owner Netlink NBN Trust reported a profit after tax of S$44.8 million from April to September, a 1...

Nov 6, 2020 06:13 PM
Stocks

STI slips 9.94 points or 0.38% to 2,578.68 on Friday despite gains in the US and Asia

SINGAPORE stocks eased on Friday after torrid gains during the previous trading session, despite strong advances in...

Nov 6, 2020 05:58 PM
Companies & Markets

StarHub Q3 net profit down 23.3% to S$44.5 million

MAINBOARD-LISTED telco StarHub is still reeling from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on consumer demand, which...

Nov 6, 2020 05:40 PM
Government & Economy

Biden's hold on race tightens as Trump hopes for court victory

[WASHINGTON] Democrat Joe Biden's hold on the race for White House continued to tighten as he steadily chipped away...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Alibaba fraternity stamps mark on top-end Singapore properties

Stocks to watch: Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, FLCT, SPH, Prime US Reit

CRCT proposes to buy five business parks, remaining stake in mall for 4.95b yuan

GIC, Thrive invest US$150m in IAC's video platform Vimeo

New Zealand's Ardern sworn in for second term

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for