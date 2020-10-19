You are here

Home > Consumer

Alibaba shops for hypermarket chain Sun Art in US$3.6b deal

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 11:04 AM

rk_sunart_191020.jpg
Alibaba Group Holdings said on Monday it will invest US$3.6 billion to boost its stake in hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group, gaining further ground in China's retail market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Alibaba Group Holdings said on Monday it will invest US$3.6 billion to boost its stake in hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group, gaining further ground in China's retail market.

The e-commerce giant is hoping to further leverage its digital presence to support Sun Art's 481 hypermarkets and three mid-size supermarkets in China. The move comes as Alibaba steadily expands its presence in China's offline retail sector, as growth in traditional e-commerce slows.

Alibaba, which already owned 21 per cent of Sun Art through a unit, will raise its stake to around 72 per cent through the acquisition of a similar stake in A-RT Retail Holdings, who owns 51 per cent of Sun Art.

"As the Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating the digitalisation of consumer lifestyles and enterprise operations, this commitment to Sun Art serves to strengthen our New Retail vision and serve more consumers with a fully integrated experience," Alibaba chairman and chief executive officer Daniel Zhang said in a statement.

Alibaba added that Peter Huang would be appointed chairman of Sun Art on top of his current role as chief executive officer.

SEE ALSO

Trump administration to consider adding China's Ant Group to trade blacklist: sources

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Shares of Sun Art soared more than 20 per cent at the open on Monday after Alibaba made the announcement.

Alibaba has expanded outlets across China for Freshippo, a supermarket chain that doubles as an online delivery service.

Alibaba operates 214 Freshippo outlets as of its most recent earnings report.

It also has worked with mom-and-pop convenience store owners to offer technology and data analytics services.

Alibaba's e-commerce rivals in China have made similar forays into brick-and-mortar retail.

Online retailer JD.Com Inc runs a brick-and-mortar grocery store called 7Fresh.

Pinduoduo, the fast-growing e-commerce site known for budget deals on bulk purchases, bought a stake in home-appliance retailer Gome Retail Holdings in August for US$200 million.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

SK Jewellery suspends trading after close of privatisation offer

SingPost to buy stake in Australia fourth-party logistics service firm for A$85m

China's next problem: recycling 26 million tons of discarded clothes

Crown Resorts says financial crime agency to probe Melbourne unit

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Diversification is a full meal at Sats

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 11:11 AM
Government & Economy

Over S$5.5b in Jobs Support Scheme payouts to be disbursed from Oct 29

OVER S$5.5 billion in payouts under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will be disbursed to more than 140,000 employers...

Oct 19, 2020 10:53 AM
Companies & Markets

Elite Commercial Reit to buy 58 UK properties for £212.5m from sponsor

ELITE Commercial Reit has proposed to buy 58 commercial buildings located across the UK for £212.5 million (S$372.9...

Oct 19, 2020 10:21 AM
Real Estate

China's Jan-Sept property investment rises 5.6% y-o-y

[BEIJING] China's real estate investment in January-September rose 5.6 per cent from a year earlier, official data...

Oct 19, 2020 10:17 AM
Government & Economy

China's Q3 GDP grows 4.9% y-o-y, misses expectations

[BEIJING] China's economic recovery disappointed in the third-quarter, growing 4.9 per cent from a year earlier and...

Oct 19, 2020 10:15 AM
Government & Economy

China's Sept industrial output rises 6.9% y-o-y; retail sales up 3.3%

[BEIJING] China's industrial output in September rose 6.9 per cent from a year earlier, data showed on Monday,...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Dysons sell Wallich Residence triplex penthouse for S$62m

Stocks to watch: SingPost, Biolidics, Keppel DC Reit, DBS, SATS, Metech

Singapore stocks open higher on Monday; STI up 0.4%

DBS' new ESG outperformance trade banks on a 'quality tilt'

Fraud, rules and thin margins putting global banks off commodity financing

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for