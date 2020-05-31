You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon calls delivery drivers back, closes hubs near protests in US

Sun, May 31, 2020 - 2:32 PM

file7al8d99yhpt1na4eq48g.jpg
Amazon.com is scaling back deliveries and adjusting routes in a small number of cities including Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked demonstrations around the country, prompting curfew orders.
PHOTO: AFP

[SEATTLE] Amazon.com is scaling back deliveries and adjusting routes in a small number of cities including Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked demonstrations around the country, prompting curfew orders.

"We are monitoring the situation closely and in a handful of cities we adjusted routes or scaled back typical operations to ensure the safety of our teams," an Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg News.

Amazon's action shows how protests around the country are complicating operations for the e-commerce giant, which was still catching up from a surge in demand tied to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In Chicago and Los Angeles, Amazon delivery drivers received messages Saturday night that said: "If you are currently out delivering packages, stop immediately and return home. If you have not completed your route, please return undelivered packages to the pick-up location whenever you're able to do so."

Amazon was "in close contact with local officials and will continue to monitor the protests", and would only re-open delivery stations when it's safe and will plan delivery routes by monitoring demonstrations in every zip code, according to messages reviewed by Bloomberg.

SEE ALSO

Softbank-backed Coupang under scrutiny after South Korea warehouse virus outbreak

BLOOMBERG

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Japanese bathhouses awash with post-lockdown customers

Drive-in UK care home visits for socially distant times

Japan's factory, retail sectors slump as pandemic hits auto sector

Renault to cut 14,600 jobs worldwide in race to slash costs

China may buy less American farm products if US issues severe HK response

Softbank-backed Coupang under scrutiny after South Korea warehouse virus outbreak

BREAKING NEWS

May 31, 2020 02:19 PM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong tensions a risk to global economy, Japan official says

[TOKYO] Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said friction between the US and China over Hong Kong poses a...

May 31, 2020 01:31 PM
Government & Economy

MOM outlines new measures for foreign workers resuming work after June 1

[SINGAPORE] Foreign workers living in dormitories, as well as their employers and dorm operators, will have to...

May 31, 2020 01:24 PM
Technology

Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

[SAN FRANCISCO] Video conferencing provider Zoom plans to strengthen encryption of video calls hosted by paying...

May 31, 2020 01:14 PM
Government & Economy

China's May factory activity expands, but weak orders signal bumpy recovery

[BEIJING] China's factory activity rose for a third straight month in May as companies got back to business after...

May 31, 2020 01:07 PM
Technology

NASA resumes human spaceflight from US soil with historic SpaceX launch

[CAPE CANAVERAL] SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.