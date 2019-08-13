You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon in talks to buy up to 10% stake in India's Future Retail

Tue, Aug 13, 2019 - 9:37 PM

doc76n9qsaoyp011p0tkdlc_doc752wcfnk43sw77rjjfk.jpg
Amazon.com Inc is in late-stage talks to buy as much as 10 per cent of India's Future Retail Ltd.
REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc is in late-stage talks to buy as much as 10 per cent of India's Future Retail Ltd, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move comes as Amazon is looking to expand its reach in the Indian brick-and-mortar market, about a year after retailer Walmart Inc bought a majority stake in Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart.

An Amazon spokeswoman declined to comment on the deal, saying the company does not comment about "what we may or may not do ahead."

Future Group is seeking a valuation of about US$281 million from Amazon for the stake, according to the report.  The retail group currently operates more than 900 stores in India and owns nine supermarket brands, including Big Bazaar.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Seattle-based Amazon was also in talks with Reliance Industries Ltd's retail unit to buy a stake in India's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, two sources with knowledge of the talks told Reuters earlier this month.

Future Group did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The world's largest online retailer has been slowly building up stake in brick and mortar stores in India. Deloitte expects India's fast-growing e-commerce market to more than treble to US$84 billion between 2017 and 2021. 

Amazon bought a 5 per cent stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd in 2017 and a year later picked up stake in grocery chain More.

In the United States, Amazon started embracing brick-and-mortar stores after its 2017 purchase of high-end grocer Whole Foods Market Inc for US$13.7 billion.

REUTERS

Consumer

Pork giant Smithfield pushes into the market for plant protein

Hotpot stock Haidilao still has room to run after jumping 78%, analysts say

Walmart slammed for vendor's pro-gun t-shirt, adding to pressure

UPS hires Pepsi executive to be CFO as Richard Peretz retires

L’Oreal’s bad hair day: Startup beats French giant in court

China's Tencent Music revenue misses estimates, share fall 4%

Editor's Choice

BT_20190813_JLMAS13_3860688.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Residents are targets for dirty money fronts in business friendly Singapore

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_130819_2.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Two suspicious minds better than one in curbing dirty money flows

BT_20190813_VICITI_3860727.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Citi puts bigger bet on Singapore with family offices as ace in hand

Must Read

nz_gdp_130819.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore cuts economic growth forecast to 0-1% for 2019

doc76n6n6cj1k2hd5gpjfm_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

NODX forecast slashed to -9 to -8% for 2019; Q2 performance sinks by double-digits

Aug 13, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS rules out off-cycle policy meeting, economists mixed on stimulus

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly