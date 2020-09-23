You are here

Amazon launches climate-friendly programme to help shop for sustainable products

Wed, Sep 23, 2020 - 2:15 PM

nz_amazon_230978.jpg
Amazon.com, the world's biggest online retailer, announced the launch of a climate-friendly programme on Wednesday to help customers shop for sustainable products, as part of its commitment to be net carbon neutral by 2040.
PHOTO: AFP

Customers will now see more than 25,000 products ranging from grocery, household, fashion, beauty and personal electronics with a "Climate Pledge Friendly" label, Amazon said in a statement.

"With 18 external certification programmes and our own Compact by Design certification, we're incentivising selling partners to create sustainable products that help protect the planet for future generations," chief executive officer Jeff Bezos said.

Amazon, which delivers about 10 billion items a year and has a massive transportation and data centre footprint, had faced protests from environmental activists and was under pressure from its employees to take action on climate change.

The company had said in June it would launch the Climate Pledge Fund, a US$2 billion venture capital fund that will invest in companies across industries to help reduce the impact of climate change and support sustainable development.

Last year, Mr Bezos had pledged to make Amazon net carbon neutral by 2040 - the first major corporation to announce such a goal - and to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from US vehicle design and manufacturing startup Rivian Automotive.

REUTERS

