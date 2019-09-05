You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon may need to raise prices to offset latest tariff blow - BofA

Thu, Sep 05, 2019 - 12:20 AM

doc76ym7b8etmo16ka6fnu2_doc76vnxo4dkat1niw22ba.jpg
Amazon.com Inc will need to raise prices in the United States by about 2.1 per cent-2.6 per cent on average to offset the impact of fresh tariffs slapped by the Trump administration on various Chinese goods, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts estimated.
REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Amazon.com Inc will need to raise prices in the United States by about 2.1 per cent-2.6 per cent on average to offset the impact of fresh tariffs slapped by the Trump administration on various Chinese goods, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts estimated.

The United States began imposing 15 per cent tariff on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches and flat-panel televisions, intensifying the trade tension between the two countries.

Amazon would need to increase prices by 2.1 per cent on average in its first party marketplace to offset the impact, while for third party marketplace average prices would have to go up by 2.6 per cent, BofA said in a note dated Sept 3.

The brokerage estimates online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc will also need to hike average prices by 4.6 per cent.

BofA continues to rate Amazon "buy" and Wayfair "neutral". 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Google to pay US$170m fine for sharing YouTube kids data

Shoppers at 7 FairPrice outlets to pay for plastic bags in month-long trial

Chinese shoppers adopt facial payments in cashless drive

Samsung's Galaxy Fold will go on sale on Sept 6 in South Korea: source

Billionaire Uniqlo founder wants a woman to succeed him

DoorDash spreads beyond North America with Australia launch

Editor's Choice

nz_home_040921.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Real Estate

Tech@SG pilot spurs hopes of demand spike for home rentals

BT_20190904_CCSGINNOVATE_3882303.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Garage

Singapore deep tech startups face Series B funding gap: SGInnovate

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Quarterly reporting: risk-based approach cannot be too narrow

Must Read

nz_gdp_040947.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Private-sector economists lower Singapore 2019 growth forecast to 0.6%

doc76yhblx67za1ee3dsm46_doc766nhvp6p2t1mjqzvhz8.jpg
Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Sep 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore, Sichuan deepen cooperation in sectors including medtech

Sep 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

OUE C-Reit, H-Trust merger becomes effective; creates enlarged S$6.9b Reit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly