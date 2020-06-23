You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon pledges US$2b to projects fighting climate change

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 9:58 PM

doc7b54ucklu9j10f0zz9va_doc79uhp08abuh19sai0ie7.jpg
Amazon on Tuesday pledged to invest US$2 billion in projects aimed at combatting climate change, stepping up efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the tech giant and others.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[WASHINGTON] Amazon on Tuesday pledged to invest US$2 billion in projects aimed at combatting climate change, stepping up efforts to reduce the carbon footprint of the tech giant and others.

The Climate Pledge Fund will back efforts by startups and other firms in multiple sectors to "facilitate the transition to a zero carbon economy," Amazon said in a statement.

The initiative "will look to invest in the visionary entrepreneurs and innovators who are building products and services to help companies reduce their carbon impact and operate more sustainably," said Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos.

"Companies from around the world of all sizes and stages will be considered, from pre-product startups to well-established enterprises. Each prospective investment will be judged on its potential to accelerate the path to zero carbon and help protect the planet for future generations."

The pledge follows an announcement by Bezos last year that Amazon would accelerate its own efforts to cut its carbon footprint while encouraging others to join his "Climate Pledge" aimed at meeting goals of the Paris accord on climate ahead of schedule.

SEE ALSO

Tharman reappointed as co-chair to advisory board of UN report

Since then, the pledge has been joined by other companies including US-based telecom giant Verizon, British consumer goods firm Reckitt Benckiser and India-based tech giant Infosys.

Amazon has said it is on track to run on 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025. It also will deploy more than 100,000 electric delivery vans to replace gasoline-powered vehicles.

The new fund will invest in companies in multiple industries, including transportation and logistics, energy generation, storage and utilisation, manufacturing and materials, circular economy, and food and agriculture.

Amazon will also seek other investors to add to the fund which is aimed at efforts to "decarbonise the economy and protect the planet."

The news comes amid growing concerns on climate change and with the US administration on course to withdraw from the global agreement aimed at curbing emissions.

Some scientists have warned that climate change is accelerating, making mitigation efforts more urgent.

The last five years have been the hottest on record, as has been the last decade, according to the European climate monitoring network.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Turkey strives to revive virus-hit tourist sector

Sanofi eyes approval of Covid-19 vaccine by first half of 2021

Hot stock: Wilmar up 7% at midday break, prompting SGX query

Tokyo Disney Resort to reopen on July 1

Couch dining to withstand restaurant reopenings, Jefferies says

Gilead targets remdesivir supply for 2 million Covid-19 patients by year-end

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 09:45 PM
Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher ahead of business activity data

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher and the Nasdaq hit a record high on Tuesday as investors took...

Jun 23, 2020 09:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Intraco disposes 41.27% stake in Dynamic Colours for S$19.5m

SINGAPORE-LISTED trading firm Intraco announced on Tuesday that it has disposed its 41.27 per cent stake in resin-...

Jun 23, 2020 09:35 PM
Government & Economy

Cheers as UK announces pubs reopening in England

[LONDON] Pubs in England will reopen on July 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, as he unveiled an...

Jun 23, 2020 09:21 PM
Companies & Markets

Hong Leong provides loans for SMEs with cash flow issues amid Covid-19

HONG Leong Finance said on Tuesday that it has launched its Business Loans Campaign to provide more small and medium...

Jun 23, 2020 08:50 PM
Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi posts 64.1% fall in H2 net profit to S$4.9m

REAL estate group SingHaiyi on Tuesday reported a net profit of S$4.9 million for the half year ended March 31, 2020...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.