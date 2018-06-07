You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon to create more than 2,500 jobs in Britain this year

Thu, Jun 07, 2018 - 6:53 AM

2018-05-03T104252Z_1702678108_RC1C2F9CC7B0_RTRMADP_3_FLIPKART-M-A-AMAZON-COM.JPG
Amazon.com Inc will add over 2,500 permanent jobs in Britain this year, taking the US retail giant's UK workforce to nearly 28,000, it said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Amazon.com Inc will add over 2,500 permanent jobs in Britain this year, taking the US retail giant's UK workforce to nearly 28,000, it said on Wednesday.

The company said the jobs will be in head office, research and development, web services and operations roles.

Apart from nationwide goods deliveries, Amazon's services include video streaming and a digital home assistant known as Alexa.

"We're committed to the UK, we're continuing to invest in the UK," Doug Gurr, Amazon's UK Country Manager, told reporters.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Amazon has invested over 9.3 billion pounds (S$16.6 billion) in its UK operations since 2010, he said, but declined to break down that figure between capital expenditure and operating costs.

The company already announced in January that it would create 400 jobs at a new fulfilment centre in Rugby, central England.

Gurr was unconcerned by Britain's impending exit from the European Union.

"We'll wait and see what happens and we'll adapt as necessary," he said.

He declined to comment on a media report that Amazon had made an unsuccessful informal attempt to buy upmarket British supermarket chain Waitrose late last year.

Amazon has also been linked with a big move on the UK grocery market in the wake of Sainsbury's agreed 7.3 billion pound takeover of Walmart's Asda that would create a combined group larger than current market leader Tesco .

Though Amazon is slowly rolling out the same-day delivery AmazonFresh service it launched in June 2016 its overall share of the UK grocery market remains tiny.

It currently has a wholesale deal with No. 4 UK player Morrisons and last year bought upscale US grocer Whole Foods.

REUTERS

Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Faster, more accurate diagnoses and treatments at new cancer centre

Faster, more accurate diagnoses and treatments at new cancer centre

Plastics still pose a problem for Singapore

Kate Spade: Designer who defined an era

Ebola outbreak may open door to finding drugs that work

Editor's Choice

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_JOEL_3463603.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Consumer

Joel Robuchon Restaurant to close

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Astrea IV private equity bonds' retail tranche interest rate set at 4.35% pa
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Temasek's retail private equity bond 'a way to grow retirement nest egg'
5 SGX adds 12 mainboard companies to watch list, removes one
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Singapore Exchange_070618_2.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

SGX-Bursa link-up risks getting the chop

BT_20180607_JLROZ_3463414.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Banking & Finance

Ex-Temasek banker emerging as active fintech investor

BT_20180607_WEWORK_3463719.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Companies & Markets

Co-working spaces to help EDB match talent, attract foreign firms

BP_KimTrump_070618_5.jpg
Jun 7, 2018
Government & Economy

White House wants N Korean leader to commit to disarmament

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening