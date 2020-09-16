You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon UK unit pays £6.3m corporation tax as sales hit £13.59b

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 5:46 PM

file7ccpnbk2jk41muojffds.jpg
Amazon.com's main UK subsidiary, Amazon UK Services, paid just £6.3 million (S$11 million) in corporation tax in 2019 despite the group reporting over £13.59 billion in sales in Britain.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Amazon.com's main UK subsidiary, Amazon UK Services, paid just £6.3 million (S$11 million) in corporation tax in 2019 despite the group reporting over £13.59 billion in sales in Britain, accounts published on Wednesday show.

Amazon said the low figure reflected the underlying condition of its UK business.

"Corporation tax is based on profits, not revenues, and our profits have remained low given retail is a highly-competitive, low margin business and we continue to invest heavily," the company said in a statement.

Amazon does not publish its UK profits. British sales are reported largely through a web of Luxembourg-based companies, principally Amazon EU Sarl, which is also subject to UK tax on a portion of its earnings. However, that company reported a tax credit of 294 million euros (S$474.9 million) last year.

Amazon has faced criticism for its tax practices in the UK for years and is currently fighting a legal battle with the European Commission over claims, which Amazon denies, that it received unfair tax advantages from Luxembourg.

SEE ALSO

FedEx wrings out profit as pandemic-fueled e-commerce deliveries surge

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Last week, the company published a report on its tax contribution to Britain which said the group incurred taxes of £293 million in 2019.

However, that figure was almost entirely made up of national insurance, a form of social security tax on employees' wages, business rates, a form of local property tax, taxes on imported goods and stamp duties on land purchases.

Other retailers say Amazon's tax efficient structure gives the Seattle-based group an unfair advantage over British rivals who face larger corporation, payroll and local tax bills.

The 2019 accounts for Amazon UK Services, which employs over 25,000 people, show the company also saved £17 million in tax due to the UK's treatment of share awards to staff, which is more generous than the treatment offered by some other countries.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Migrating whales help revive some Australian towns devastated by bushfires

UK regulator pushes TUI over Covid-19 cancelled holiday refunds

Takeda to sell TachoSil surgical patch to Corza Health for 350m euros

Gaming group Embracer expands in VR with Vertigo Games acquisition

India's largest media group accelerating push into digital services

Zara owner Inditex returns to profit in Q2

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 16, 2020 05:49 PM
Government & Economy

World economic slump won't be as sharp as OECD previously feared

[PARIS] The global economic slump won't be as sharp as previously feared this year, though the recovery is losing...

Sep 16, 2020 05:27 PM
Real Estate

Sydney's new suburbs are too hot for people to live in

[SYDNEY] Out west of Sydney it gets hot. Really hot. Like 50 degrees Celsius (C) hot. Stand in a car park and the...

Sep 16, 2020 05:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing in mid-October

YIHAI Kerry Arawana (YKA), the Chinese unit of Wilmar International, has received final registration approval from...

Sep 16, 2020 05:04 PM
Life & Culture

Migrating whales help revive some Australian towns devastated by bushfires

[EDEN] Devastated by recent bushfires, parts of Australia's east coast where tourists can see migrating humpback...

Sep 16, 2020 04:52 PM
Banking & Finance

Asset managers, companies lagging in Libor transition: HK regulator

[HONG KONG] Asset managers and companies must do more to prepare for the end of the tarnished Libor benchmark, Hong...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

Singaporeans above 18 to get S$100 domestic tourism vouchers in December

Nikola board members says startup's skeptics are too focused on past

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.