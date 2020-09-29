You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon unveils payment by hand-waving

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 - 11:03 PM

tl-amazon-a-160920.jpg
Amazon on Tuesday unveiled a new biometric payment system using palm recognition, to be made available to rival retailers and as a replacement for badge entry at stadiums or workplaces.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Amazon on Tuesday unveiled a new biometric payment system using palm recognition, to be made available to rival retailers and as a replacement for badge entry at stadiums or workplaces.

The system called Amazon One was touted as "a fast, convenient, contactless way for people to use their palm to make everyday activities like paying at a store, presenting a loyalty card, entering a location like a stadium, or badging into work more effortless." The US technology giant said it would be installing the system at its Amazon Go retail locations, starting with two stores in its hometown of Seattle, Washington.

Amazon vice president Dilip Kumar said the system was developed as "a quick, reliable, and secure way for people to identify themselves or authorise a transaction while moving seamlessly through their day." Amazon One uses each individual's "unique palm signature," an alternative to other biometric identifiers such as fingerprint, iris or facial recognition.

"No two palms are alike, so we analyze all these aspects with our vision technology and select the most distinct identifiers on your palm to create your palm signature," Mr Kumar said in a blog post.

In Amazon Go stores, the system will be added to the store's entry gate as an option for shoppers.

SEE ALSO

Tiffany sticks to its guns in push to uphold LVMH deal

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

"In most retail environments, Amazon One could become an alternate payment or loyalty card option with a device at the checkout counter next to a traditional point of sale system," Kumar added.

Amazon said the biometric data would be "protected by multiple security controls and palm images are never stored on the Amazon One device" but send to a "highly secure area we custom-built in the cloud." The company said it was "in active discussions with several potential customers," which could include other retailers, but offered no details.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Consumer

Tiffany sticks to its guns in push to uphold LVMH deal

Swatch shuts down some technology systems after cyberattack

France to ban mink farms and wild animals in travelling circuses

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

Britain's Greggs to cut jobs as outlook uncertain

Singapore startup grows prawn meat from stem cells

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 29, 2020 11:00 PM
Transport

Iata reduces air traffic outlook as crisis drags on

[PARIS] Global airlines reduced their 2020 traffic forecast on Tuesday, after a small summer rebound evaporated amid...

Sep 29, 2020 10:53 PM
Government & Economy

US goods trade deficit rises; inventories increase

[WASHINGTON] The United States' trade deficit in goods increased in August, with imports surging as businesses...

Sep 29, 2020 10:50 PM
Companies & Markets

Accrelist scraps plans to convert S$4m convertible loan

CATALIST-LISTED Accrelist on Tuesday said it has scrapped plans to exercise its conversion right under the S$4...

Sep 29, 2020 10:47 PM
Government & Economy

Kuwait's ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah dies

[KUWAIT] Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has died said an official statement read out on state...

Sep 29, 2020 10:12 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan defence chief says no signs China is preparing for war

[TAIPEI] There are no signs that China is preparing for all-out war with Taiwan, such as massing troops along its...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Temasek to offer 10, 30.5 and 50-year US dollar bonds

Another childcare-related property for sale; EOI exercise at S$14.8m guide price

CapitaLand Mall Trust and CapitaLand Commercial Trust unitholders vote in favour of proposed merger

Singapore trial begins on alleged 'ponzi' oil scheme involving C$175m

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.