You are here

Home > Consumer

Amazon workers strike as 'Prime' shopping frenzy hits

Tue, Jul 16, 2019 - 10:59 AM

BP_amazon _150719_162.jpg
Amazon workers walked out of a main distribution center in Minnesota on Monday, protesting for improved working conditions during the e-commerce titan's major "Prime" shopping event.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN FRANCISCO] Amazon workers walked out of a main distribution center in Minnesota on Monday, protesting for improved working conditions during the e-commerce titan's major "Prime" shopping event.

Amazon workers picketed outside the facility, briefly delaying a few trucks and waving signs with messages along the lines of "We're human, not robots."

"We know Prime Day is a big day for Amazon, so we hope this strike will help executives understand how serious we are about wanting real change that will uplift the workers in Amazon's warehouses," striker Safiyo Mohamed said in a release.

"We create a lot of wealth for Amazon, but they aren't treating us with the respect and dignity that we deserve."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Organizers did not disclose the number of strikers, who said employees picketed for about an hour in intense heat before cutting the protest short due to the onset of heavy rain.

The strike was part of an ongoing effort to pressure the company on issues including job safety, equal opportunity in the workplace, and concrete action on issues including climate change, according to community organization Awood Center.

US Democratic presidential contenders Kamila Harris and Bernie Sanders were among those who expressed support for the strikers on Twitter.

"I stand in solidarity with the courageous Amazon workers engaging in a work stoppage against unconscionable working conditions in their warehouses," Mr Sanders said in a tweet.

"It is not too much to ask that a company owned by the wealthiest person in the world treat its workers with dignity and respect."

Amazon employees also went on strike at seven locations in Germany, demanding better wages as the US online retail giant launched its two-day global shopping discount extravaganza called Prime Day.

Amazon had said in advance that the strike would not affect deliveries to customers.

Amazon has consistently defended work conditions, contending it is a leader when it comes to paying workers at least US$15 hourly and providing benefits.

The company last week announced plans to offer job training to around one-third of its US workforce to help them gain skills to adapt to new technologies.

Amazon has been hustling to offer one-day delivery on a wider array of products as a perk for paying US$119 annually to be a member of its "Prime" service, which includes streaming films and television shows.

The work action came on the opening day of a major "Prime" shopping event started in 2015.

Now in 17 countries, the event will span Monday and Tuesday, highlighted by a pre-recorded Taylor Swift video concert and promotions across a range of products and services from the e-commerce leader.

Prime Day sales for Amazon are expected to hit US$5 billion this year, up from US$3.2 billion in 2018, which at the time represented its biggest ever global shopping event, JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth says in a research note.

 

AFP

Consumer

Ikea closing only US furniture factory, cutting 300 jobs

Amazon staff stage strikes in Germany on big sale day

AB InBev seeks Plan B after investors bail on 2019's biggest IPO

Amazon's July sales blitz could hurt competitors

Sports Direct delays results as House of Fraser deal backfires

Amazon Prime Day can cost competitors later on

Editor's Choice

BP_sgx _150719_133.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

SGX looking to curb big price swings during auction windows

BP_boris collardi _150719_134.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Pictet bets on Asia expansion; aims to double team of bankers

file75zxq14zlw51gchcj9sy.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sentosa Cove in need of a boost in profile

Most Read

1 Hong Kong turmoil has millionaires eyeing other wealth havens like Singapore
2 E-wallet operators set sights on digital banking space
3 1 in 3 Singaporeans do not invest, most financially unprepared for retirement: OCBC survey
4 GuocoLand mounts drive to be leader in urban rejuvenation
5 Von der Leyen's bid for EU top job hangs in the balance

Must Read

BP_cbd_250319_2_0.jpg
Jul 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore financial sector oversight 'among the best globally': IMF

Jul 16, 2019
SME

SME engineering firm Fong's to launch full smart factory in 3 to 5 years

Gibraltar Crescent site.JPG
Jul 16, 2019
Real Estate

Gibraltar Crescent site put up for sale to pilot dementia care village

Jul 16, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Suntec Reit, KTL Global, Tiong Seng, Keppel Reit, Keppel Infra Trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly