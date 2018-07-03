You are here

Home > Consumer

Anger at rising prices hits a new target in Saudi Arabia: milk

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 5:42 PM

[RIYADH] Saudi Arabia's biggest dairy has become a boycott target of citizens smarting over the cost of remaking the kingdom's economy.

A social media campaign is circulating photos of a popular yogurt drink plastered with a red X and the phrase "let it go sour" after Almarai Co. raised the price of a liter of milk by 0.25 riyals, or 7 cents. In a statement, the dairy said it raised prices because its own costs went up after the government cut energy subsidies and introduced new fees on foreign workers.

It's been a shock to some citizens used to government largessE to see belt-tightening as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tries to break the economy's reliance on oil, in part by cutting spending and taking steps, like the fees on foreign workers, to prod companies to hire more Saudis. Government payouts to low- and middle-income Saudis haven't quelled the complaints.

‘Greedy Companies'

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Journalist Bandar Otyf called for an Almarai boycott in a Twitter post, denouncing the "greedy companies" that target "the income of the simple citizen." And Almarai is just the latest target of consumers' ire: Just a few days earlier, it was Saudi Electricity Co., after bills soared along with summer temperatures, to double or triple the usual amount in some cases. The Okaz newspaper reported that "droves of customers were registering complaints" at the utility's offices, making the company "the talk of the town."

The grumbling rose to such a pitch that the government electricity authority issued a statement on Saturday declaring the billing system sound. The governor of the authority appeared on a local television channel to defend the system, saying his own electricity bill reached 3,000 riyals a month in the summer.

That attempt at mollification did anything but, as another round of Twitter posts pointed out how out of touch the governor was with the lives of ordinary citizens: Such a bill would cripple the average Saudi, who earns about 7,400 riyals (S$2,694) a month, according to one government estimate.

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

nz-hdb-010718.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale
2 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
3 New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018
4 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
5 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file70ukarpaapw1mau7am7k.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Former PM Najib arrested

Jansen Mansion 01 resized.png
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Two more residential sites up for collective sale

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Acromec wins 3 contracts worth S$6.2m from healthcare, pharmaceutical companies

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening