APB Singapore wants Asia to say cheers to zero-alcohol Heineken

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
AFTER becoming the first Asian market for Heineken's zero-alcohol brew Heineken 0.0, Singapore is set to be its supply hub for the Asia-Pacific region, Asia Pacific Breweries Singapore (APBS) managing director Andy Hewson told The Business Times.
In partnership with the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg