You are here

Home > Consumer

Apple loses at US Supreme Court on iPhone app antitrust suit

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 11:03 PM

doc75c12j4i03lq59xghy_doc75b2p9lk7mg2ccza8n1.jpg
The US Supreme Court ruled that consumers can press ahead with a lawsuit that accuses Apple Inc of using its market dominance to artificially inflate prices at its App Store.
EPA

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court ruled that consumers can press ahead with a lawsuit that accuses Apple Inc of using its market dominance to artificially inflate prices at its App Store.

The 5-4 ruling could add to pressure the company faces to cut the 30 per cent commission it charges on app sales. Lawyers pressing the case have said they will seek hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of overpaying consumers.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the court's liberal wing in the majority.

Apple dropped 5.5 per cent to US$186.45 at 10.15 am in New York.

BLOOMBERG

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Consumer

Opioid maker Insys plunges on warning of possible bankruptcy

EU fines AB InBev for overcharging Belgians for beer

French fashion group Kering sets guidelines on animal welfare

NZ's Fonterra sells Tip Top ice cream to Froneri for US$250m

Malaysia bubble tea chain plans RM300m IPO next year: sources

Butchers have their knives out for synthetic meats

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections
5 WeWork's starry valuation dazzles landlords, leaves critics unconvinced

Must Read

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Best World confirms CEO's brother-in-law owns main customer in China, discloses other connections

file7446wz0puhkb11tvad8.jpg
May 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6ud54wnjlzs1mliirc67.jpg
May 13, 2019
Government & Economy

China to raise tariffs on US$60b worth of US goods from June 1

May 13, 2019
Garage

Fintech firm Marvelstone Group holds 'less than 1%' of media startup Tech in Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening