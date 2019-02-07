You are here
Apple names third retail chief in seven years for post-iPhone era
Luxury-focused Angela Ahrendts' departure also marks a turning point for the company and its approach to retail
San Francisco
APPLE INC named its third retail chief in seven years, seeking to shake up store operations for a new era in which the company looks beyond pricey iPhones.
On Tuesday, Apple said company veteran Deirdre O'Brien will replace Angela Ahrendts, who served in the role for
