You are here

Home > Consumer

Apple plans 30% increase in iPhone production for first half of 2021: Nikkei

Tue, Dec 15, 2020 - 1:53 PM

nz_apple_151262.jpg
Apple plans to manufacture up to 96 million iPhones in the first half of 2021, a nearly 30 per cent year-on-year increase, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] Apple plans to manufacture up to 96 million iPhones in the first half of 2021, a nearly 30 per cent year-on-year increase, Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

It has asked suppliers to produce around 95 million to 96 million iPhones, including the latest iPhone 12 range as well as older iPhone 11 and SE, though shortage of key parts could threaten the target, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

This would mark a 20 per cent rise from 2019 though the target will be regularly reviewed and revised in response to any changes in consumer demand, according to the report.

The tentative full-year forecast that the iPhone maker shared with its suppliers suggests it plans to make up to 230 million iPhones in 2021, including both old and new models, the report said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 15, 2020 01:39 PM
Real Estate

Singapore new home sales rose to 767 units in Nov, up 18.9% over Oct on economic recovery hopes

NEW private home sales in November rose to 767, up 18.9 per cent from October's 645.

Dec 15, 2020 12:39 PM
Transport

Air travel demand is higher than ever in Australia, says Jetstar

[SYDNEY] Qantas Airways' low-cost carrier Jetstar said it will operate a record number of flights in Australia early...

Dec 15, 2020 12:36 PM
Government & Economy

China industrial output rises 7% y-o-y in Nov; retail sales up 5% y-o-y

[BEIJING] China's industrial output rose 7 per cent in November from a year ago, in line with analyst expectations,...

Dec 15, 2020 12:34 PM
Life & Culture

Rescue cats don Santa suits for purrfect Korean Christmas

[SEOUL] What could be more endearing than a roomful of cats in red-and-white Santa costumes, each complete down to a...

Dec 15, 2020 12:29 PM
Life & Culture

Japan's wasabi producers farm 'green gold'

[IZU, Japan] If you've eaten sushi, you might assume you've tried wasabi. But chances are it was an artificial...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Singapore hotels drop leisure bookings after being designated as SHN facilities

Trump says Attorney General Barr resigns

Moderna confirms supply agreement with Singapore's MOH for Covid-19 vaccine

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, Yeo Hiap Seng, Civmec, Yunnan Energy, Stamford Land

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for