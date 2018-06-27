You are here
Apple reseller EpiCentre calls it a day
It is selling all its stores to iStudio and will focus on beauty and wellness business
Singapore
EPICENTRE - where queues used to form when Apple launches new products - is throwing in the towel and selling all four of its Singapore storefronts, as well as its online store to a rival Apple reseller for just S$516,275.
Catalist-listed
